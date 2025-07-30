South Park Targets Another Conservative After Mocking Trump — Fans Say They’ve ‘Outdone’ Themselves

After launching its 27th season with a provocative episode targeting Donald Trump, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have quickly set their sights on a new controversial figure in conservative politics: Charlie Kirk.

The show’s latest episode features the infamous South Park character Eric Cartman taking on the persona of Kirk, a conservative activist and media personality known for his far-right views.

South Park’s epic season continues on Wednesday, August 6 at 10/9c on Comedy Central and next day on Paramount+. pic.twitter.com/zLMHM9J4aP — South Park (@SouthPark) July 29, 2025

In a teaser released online, Cartman, sporting hair resembling Kirk’s, is shown in a heated argument with a fellow student, echoing Kirk’s real-life confrontations on college campuses. Cartman’s infamous line, “You can just shut up, Bebe, because you hate America and you love abortion,” captures the combative style often associated with Kirk.

Charlie Kirk has become a prime target for the show due to his controversial stances, which include accusations of Islamophobia, opposition to LGBTQ+ rights, and support for policies aligned with Christian nationalism.

He has notably backed bans on gender-affirming care and spread misleading claims tied to Russian state media narratives, all of which place him squarely within the far-right ideological framework.

These contentious beliefs seem to have intensified over time, making Kirk a fitting subject for South Park’s satirical lens, especially given the creators’ history of targeting provocative political figures. Fans of the show have expressed enthusiasm for the latest episode, praising the creators for what many consider a bold and timely jab at the right-wing influencer.

Interestingly, Kirk himself has taken the parody in stride. After glimpsing the preview of Cartman embodying him, Kirk changed his profile picture on X (formerly Twitter) to the image of Cartman and declared, “I’m so watching this.” Speaking with Fox News, he admitted initially thinking the clip was a “some sort of AI troll” and found the depiction “kind of funny.”

Kirk described the parody as a “badge of honor” and added that he believes that South Park is an “equal opportunity offender.” He emphasized the importance for conservatives to accept humor aimed at them. He explained, “From a religious standpoint, we’re all sinners… Stop taking yourself so seriously. That’s probably one of the problems that we’ve had in our politics is that people can’t take a joke.”

The reception among South Park fans has been largely positive, with social media users hailing the show’s choice to mock Kirk. Many noted the resemblance between Kirk’s real-life persona and Cartman’s character, suggesting the pairing was almost inevitable.

Comments reflected excitement for the episode and appreciation for the creators’ willingness to criticize figures from across the political spectrum. One fan stated, “Always thought Charlie Kirk looked like a South Park character to begin with. So very appropriate.”

Another remarked on the creators’ general anti-culture stance, noting how this latest episode “outdoes” previous attempts to lampoon controversial figures. There were also predictions of Kirk being upset enough to demand the creators’ arrest, showcasing the show’s ability to stir strong reactions.

This new episode follows closely on the heels of South Park’s biting premiere focused on Donald Trump, which drew a mixture of praise and criticism. The premiere included a provocative depiction of Trump in bed with Satan and jokes about various current issues, which led to backlash from White House spokespeople calling the series “fourth-rate” and “not relevant.”

Despite some network executives pushing back against the more graphic jokes, Parker and Stone maintained creative control, finalizing episodes just days before they air. At San Diego Comic-Con, Parker jokingly apologized for the premiere, saying, “We’re terribly sorry,” while acknowledging the reaction that the episode had created.