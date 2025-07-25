After White House Slams South Park’s Trump Mockery, Creators Clap Back With Deadpan Response

South Park creators have clapped back at the White House’s scathing remarks with a simple three-word response. The criticism came after the show mocked Donald Trump in its Season 27 opener. The creators were accused of mocking the President for attempting to get attention.

As soon as the Season 27’s first episode of the hit show received a lot of backlash from Trump supporters. The backlash followed after the show portrayed Trump as confused and disoriented.

In the episode, the President roams around the forest with Satan while being unclothed. The episode also featured a public service announcement that MAGA supporters took equal offense to. An AI voice can be heard praising the President while it makes fun of his physique as well as his legal troubles.

The episode received mixed reactions, with MAGA supporters unanimously criticizing the episode. An insider claimed the episode even got a reaction out of the President. “The President is seething over the childish attack by South Park,” the source told Deadline.

The creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, finally addressed the public backlash at Comic-Con yesterday. “We’re terribly sorry,” Parker said while grinning.

BREAKING: The White House melts down over the new South Park episode for brutally mocking Donald Trump and his “teeny tiny” manhood, his Jeffrey Epstein scandal, and depicting him in bed with Satan in its most relentless season premiere to date. MAGA world is already clamoring… pic.twitter.com/Lmi8p4h35v — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) July 24, 2025

The apology came after the White House harshly criticized the show and its creators. Taylor Rogers, who serves as the White House Assistant Press Secretary, accused the viewers of the show of their “hypocrisy.”

“The Left’s hypocrisy truly has no end – for years, they have come after South Park for what they labeled as ‘offensive’ content,” Rogers said. He went on to note how the viewers who often criticized the show are now “praising” the show.

Roger went on to take a swipe at the viewers and creators of the show by calling them both unauthentic and unoriginal. He also went on to claim that the show has not “been relevant” for the past two decades.

The Assistant Press Secretary added that the show is “hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention.” He also added how the show’s popularity has “hit record lows.”

OMG South Park went straight for the jugular with Trump! The ending is amazing!!!! #SouthPark pic.twitter.com/IQBIbfBkQO — Bass Grrrl 🎸🔬🐈🌲🌳🇺🇦 (@pookerella) July 24, 2025

Roger’s claim can be debunked instantly, considering the billion-dollar deal that it just secured. The show recently signed a deal with Paramount while securing a $1.5 billion contract.

The new episode was a massive attack on Donald Trump and the administration. In the episode, Trump’s legal battles were mentioned along with the defunding of NPR. At some point, the show even made fun of the U.S.-Canada relationship.