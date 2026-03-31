‘We Thought It Was a Rock’ —South Carolina Children Playing by Creek Uncover Human Skull and Dozens of Bones

A group of children in South Carolina made a discovery that left them speechless. They were playing near a creek in Homeland Park on Sunday, March 29, 2026, when they found a human skull. The kids first thought the remains were from a deer, and one boy even suggested it could be a rock.

“I digged it up. I thought it was just a piece of rock,” one of the boys told Fox Carolina. “But then you flipped it over and you saw this thing’s eye sockets,” his brother added.

Curious and overwhelmed, the kids picked up the skull and brought it to their parents, who immediately contacted the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

The New York Post reported that authorities were called to the Homeland Park area at 12:38 p.m., where the kids found the skeletal remains. Investigators, along with the county coroner’s office, confirmed the remains were human.

As investigators searched the area further, they uncovered about 50 additional bones buried nearby. Coroner Greg Shore said the remains may have been at the site for more than a decade, based on how tree roots had grown around them, though this estimate is not confirmed.

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The coroner noted that the bones were “pretty weathered” and that it was not a recent incident.

According to WSPA, the coroner also confirmed that all the remains appear to belong to a single person and, due to their fragile condition, had been lying undiscovered for years.

Investigators also said the remains belonged to someone between 15 and 25 years old and suggested the body may have drifted downstream at some point. The skull had no cracks and was found in good condition.

An anthropologist from Clemson University has joined the investigation to assist in determining the age of the remains and the possible gender of the individual. Meanwhile, the area has been closed as Coroner Greg Shore joins deputies from Greenville and Greenwood counties, using human remains detection dogs, or cadaver dogs, to help locate the rest of the bones.

“We’re also going to send DNA samples to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office for testing,” Shore said. “If viable DNA is obtained, we can use genealogy resources to try to identify possible relatives.”

The human skeleton has about 270 bones at birth, decreasing to around 206 bones in adulthood. This means a thorough search is needed to find the rest of the bones. A planned layout is needed before teams are dispatched. According to Shore, the search area is large, with some bones found six to eight inches beneath the creek’s mud, tangled among roots and rocks.

Additionally, divers from the sheriff’s office have searched nearby bodies of water downstream, as some remains may have been carried away by water or wildlife.

A skull and 50 bones were uncovered near a creek in South Carolina after kids found the remains. Read more: https://t.co/eeCfIZL3Ro pic.twitter.com/Gx2BGoytTY — WBTV News (@WBTV_News) March 30, 2026

So far, the investigation shows there might be no foul play involved. The officer added that a clear understanding of the incident will come once the remaining bones are found. Furthermore, it is observed that coastal communities in South Carolina are significantly prone to flash floods, even with mild tides or little wind. As a result, several road accidents occur because of the unpredictable weather conditions.

Rainstorms, common in South Carolina, often cause low visibility and hazardous road conditions, making vehicles skid on these wet and slippery roads.

Dangers during storms are higher than in winter weather, as the dangers are always hidden. According to Hawklawfirm, in 2019 alone, heavy rain was responsible for more than 21,000 auto accident cases in South Carolina.