“Someone Needs To Stop Him” – Trump’s Plan to Paint Historic Building Leaves the Internet Fuming

Donald Trump, who has been busy tweaking the White House architecturally throughout his second term, doesn’t just intend to stop at the Ballroom renovations, the Lincoln Bathroom and the Presidential Walk of Fame. Turns out, he also has plans for the Eisenhower Executive Office building.

In an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, Trump was asked, “Is the Executive Office building colour going to be changed? I heard a rumour of that.” Trump responded to that, saying, “So, you know it was always considered an ugly building. But it’s actually one of the most beautiful buildings ever built.”

Trump went on to shed light on his vision for the piece of property and said, “Look at that. How beautiful that is with a coat of paint.” He added, “They used greystone – grey is for funerals. Look at it now, how beautiful that is.”

Talking about the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, Trump continued, “I don’t even know if I’m going to do it yet. I’m getting costs, I’m getting bids right now from painters, and we’ll see. It would be a great addition to Washington.”

🚨JUST NOW: President Trump shows Laura Ingraham proposed photos for his plans to refurbish the Eisenhower Executive Office Building all white with a coat of paint. Trump says “It’s one of the most beautiful buildings ever built.” “Look at—how beautiful that is.” “With a coat… pic.twitter.com/HjjcPd0SU9 — Gary D (@KMGGaryde) November 13, 2025

The Internet was quick to school Trump about the heritage of the building and that he shouldn’t be making a lot of tweaks to it. “Built in 1888, the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, made of granite with a slate mansard roof, has been designated a national historic landmark,” a user on X wrote.

“He better not touch the Eisenhower Executive Office Building,” added another one. A second comment read, “Hold up he’s about to paint the raw stone of the EEOB.” Similar thoughts echoed in this comment that read, “NO! Someone needs to stop him this time. The East Wing is gone because of him, and now he’s planning of messing with the EEOB.”

Trump’s ambitious $300 million project, the White House Ballroom, has remained in one controversy or another. There has been debate about taxpayers’ money being used for the renovations. However, Trump claims that the ballroom has been funded by private donors only.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 04:12 PM EST 11/09/25 The Main Entrance to the new Ballroom at the White House! pic.twitter.com/VhMOyY7UCG — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) November 9, 2025

For the renovation of the ballroom, the entire East Wing of the White House has been demolished. Contrary to the big initial claims that the existing structure would not undergo any major changes. Meanwhile, the flak surrounding Trump’s White House makeovers refuses to die. It began with the Ballroom. His gold dash additions in the Lincoln Bathroom also garnered a negative response from a section of the Internet lately.

The President also recently added a label at the Oval Office, which sparked dementia rumors and conversations online about the President’s deteriorating health condition. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the White House renovations have become the fulcrum around which the controversy has coalesced.

In addition to all these major architectural tweaks, Trump also introduced the Presidential Walk of Fame walkway outside the West Wing of the White House during his second term.

It was only last month that the FLOTUS office shared an update on the White House Holiday tours that will be resuming their course Christmas onwards this year. However, there was no mention of the demolished East Wing of the White House, which housed Melania Trump’s office and staff. The sole information given was about the “updated route” for the guests.