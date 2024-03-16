Some Netizens Are Furious With Joe Biden About Migrant Crisis After He Boasted of Gun Control

President Joe Biden bore the brunt of internet users with the increasing unrest among Americans over personal safety and the ever-imminent border crisis. In a recent backlash and questions against Biden's policies, users over the internet trolled the POTUS on X, formerly known as Twitter, after his post on US gun policy.

Mentioning the executive steps being taken by the POTUS and measures to ban assault weapons, Biden wrote, "I've taken more executive actions to stop the flow of illegal guns than any other administration in history. We beat the NRA when I signed the most significant gun safety law in nearly 30 years. We're going to finish the job and ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines." Previously, in March 2023, the President announced the goal of "increasing the number of background checks conducted before firearm sales, moving the US as close to universal background checks as possible without additional legislation," according to an official report from the White House.

The order further aims to "keep more guns out of dangerous hands by increasing the effective use of 'red flag' laws, strengthen efforts to hold the gun industry accountable, and accelerate law enforcement efforts to identify and apprehend the shooters menacing ... communities." However, the majority of netizens were dissatisfied with Biden's focus on gun control efforts despite the pressing nature of the border security crisis, according to responses to his post.

User @realCarola2Hope wrote, "Disarming the American population while you keep the borders open. Great! You hate Americans!" Another user, @KaraMar111, chimed in, expressing their disagreement, "@POTUS You’ve taken more executive actions to promote the flow of Illegals into this Country than any Administration in history. Not only did I fix your stupid post for you, but understand this: You will not infringe on our 2A no matter what you scribble down. We are not safe because of you and Bathhouse Barry. We know this is by design, & because you’ve let criminals in & the lawlessness that has become the norm, I’m buying more & I'm not alone. #TRUMP2024ToRestoreSanity."

Recently, reports have surfaced regarding instances where Biden's staff members sought to avoid one-on-one interactions with him due to his reportedly explosive anger behind closed doors. Some individuals even opted to bring along a coworker as a safeguard against potential confrontations. Both current and former members of Biden's staff have testified to the frequency and severity of these outbursts, which have included phrases like "God dammit, how the f**k don't you know this?!," "Don't f**k bullsh*t me!" and "Get the f**k out of here!"

It appears that the President's use of foul language extends beyond public confrontations with adversaries in the media to interactions with his employees. Tim Miller of The Bulwark suggested that if the President indeed expressed frustration over the performance of his COVID czar, it could be viewed as a positive sign. Others, like Matthew Yglesias, have characterized Biden's high expectations of his staff as a 'smart practice,' according to The New York Post.