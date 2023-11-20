Trump Mocks Joe Biden’s Mental Capacity, Says POTUS is on Medication: "Our Leader Is a Stupid Person"

It seems former President Donald Trump will never stop mocking President Biden's age factor.

Eight weeks before the state's Republican caucuses on January 15 and one day after a Colorado court rejected petitions to bar him from the state's 2024 ballot, Trump, 77 made a repeat visit to Iowa on November 18 for a campaign stop, per CNN.

Trump attacked Biden, 80, for “looking like he had no idea … what was happening,” and for being medicated at their diplomatic meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump imitated the president's movements, emulating Biden with a bewildered expression. "Our leader is a stupid person," he said, suggesting, "Our leader can't get off this stage." Trump then alluded to the fact that Biden would find it difficult to get off the stage when his alleged "medication" wore off. "When he's finished his speech, by the time whatever he's taken wears off, and he's looking..."

This is not the first time Trump has used Biden's age and mental capacity as talking points during his campaign. Trump has been using this strategy frequently in his rallies as he gets ready for the next presidential contest. Even if some of Trump's opponents are drawing attention to the former president's own mistakes and comparatively modest campaign schedule, Trump frequently makes fun of Biden, 80, calling him weak and confused. Trump has long made an effort to conceal or obfuscate information on his medical conditions, per Axios.

Although Biden's physician provides yearly updates about his physicals publicly, which Trump has not done, Biden's White House is hesitant to divulge specifics regarding the president's health. Biden is 6 feet tall, weighs 178 pounds, and is in good condition for his age, according to his most recent report from February.

Trump’s old age, confusion, and decreased mental capacity keeps being demonstrated in public. Here, he doesn’t know what city or state he’s in, and embarrassingly gets corrected while on stage. (Video: RSBN) pic.twitter.com/3kSYV1eT0d — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 30, 2023

Trump revealed almost little to no information during his 2016 campaign, except a medical certificate declaring that he would be "the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency."

But recent surveys do point to the fact that Biden's age could be a problem for the Democrats, per CNBC. In a Wall Street Journal survey of 1,500 registered voters, 60% of respondents said they did not think Biden was "mentally up for the job" of president. Compared to Trump, nearly three-fourths of respondents, or 73%, said they believed Biden was too old to run for president.

Trump's own GOP counterparts have started to question his age and mental capacity, including Florida governor Ron DeSantis, who frequently mocks his gaffes. "This is a different Donald Trump than 2015 and '16 — lost the zip on his fastball," DeSantis told reporters in New Hampshire.

"He's [Trump] not the same person he was eight years ago," said Vivek Ramaswamy, arguably Trump's biggest supporter among GOP candidates. "I hope ... my best days are ahead of me. And I think we might just want a U.S. president whose best days aren't behind him."

