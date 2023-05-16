'Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Gets Emotional, Admits to ‘Shedding Tears’ While on London Getaway

Sister Wives star Meri Brown recently admitted that she went through an emotional day while on her London trip. The reality star revealed that she was overwhelmed with tears while paying a visit to the prehistoric site of Stonehenge on Saturday. According to The U.S. Sun, she explained: "...This. This was an epic day. Memories made, dream come true. And I mean, LONG time dream!" while sharing a carousel of pictures from the epic stone circle site.

Revealing her obsession with Stonehenge, Brown captioned her post with the words, "My obsession with Stonehenge is real, the majority of my life real! The fact that this actually happened today still blows my mind. There may have been a tear, or ten, or more, shed. And I'm ok with that." After explaining that the day started off overcast, Brown said that she stayed at the site for many hours. "I was there a long time and only left because it was closing," she said. "I could have spent so much more time there. More time with my bare feet on the ground soaking in the energy of the space. More time in awe and wonder. More time just being." Concluding the post she wrote, "Today was a very good day indeed! So incredibly grateful!"

The 52-year-old also encouraged her followers to visit the places they have always been on their bucket list: "Listen. If you want it, don't stop dreaming about it and working toward it. There was a time I never even considered the possibility of this."

Brown is currently on a London tour and enjoying her time visiting the various famous spots in and around the city. Her Stonehenge visit marks the 6th day of her epic adventure. Earlier the TLC star revealed her weight loss with stunning pictures on the 2nd day of her trip.

In one of the pictures in the carousel, Brown also posed with her fellow F45 workout pals while talking about business building and networking in the new place. Captioning the post, Brown wrote, "London Day 2 started off with business building and training with the amazing @danelledelgado followed by more epic training. Yep, where you do one thing, you do everything! #f45 brought a whole new meaning to team training! #SweatDaily my new motto for life AND business! After a good workout, we did a little more sightseeing and shopping. This place is amazing, Y'all!"

Meri Brown seems to be glowing on her "dream-fulfilling" European escapade. The TV star has undertaken the solo trip after she listed her $1 million Arizona home for rent and permanently shifted from Arizona to Utah after splitting from her ex-husband, Kody Brown. A close source had shared, "She's done having anything to do with Arizona. She's moving on. Kody has been helpful with her move and supportive of her decision."

Her January Instagram post read that she is preparing to move on from the painful split. Brown shared, "During this [divorce] process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace, and love."