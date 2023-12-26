Sister Wives: Meri Brown Discusses Kody Brown's Anger Over Catfish Scandal

In an exclusive interview, Meri Brown addresses the lingering aftermath of the 2015 catfishing scandal that shook her marriage with Kody Brown. Despite Kody's admission that he remains "extremely angry" about the incident, Meri contends that it did not serve as the definitive breaking point for their relationship.

"Everybody thought that I was leaving the family, and I was having an affair. And I wasn’t," asserts Meri, emphasizing the misconception surrounding the catfishing episode. Kody, on the other hand, maintains that Meri engaged in an online affair, a claim she denies by asserting she was a victim of deception. Meri, who found out she was being catfished by someone posing as a man in 2015, offers a nuanced perspective on the impact of the incident. She insists that viewing it as the defining moment of their marriage's demise is "very inaccurate," stressing that various underlying issues had been at play for years prior, reports People.

The Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner, now 52, dismisses the notion that the catfishing incident broke her marriage, countering the portrayal presented on the reality TV show. According to her, there were numerous factors contributing to the strained dynamics within the family, making it inappropriate to single out the catfish scandal as the sole catalyst for their separation. In a poignant revelation, Meri acknowledges the divergence in how she and Kody perceive the end of their marriage. While Kody expresses continued frustration, Meri believes the dissolution of their union was not as "defining" as depicted on television.

The catfishing scandal, where Meri struck up an online relationship with a deceptive individual, has cast a shadow on their relationship, eventually leading to a platonic connection. As per Kody's previous statements on the show, in a recent development at the end of 2022, Meri and Kody officially announced their separation. After 33 years of marriage, as per Yahoo! reports.

This marks the end of Kody's plural marriage relationships with Janelle and Christine Brown. Leaving him in a now-monogamous relationship with Robyn Brown. In November 2021, Christine and Kody made public the end of their marriage after more than 25 years together. A preview for the forthcoming tell-all special, unveiled on December 11. It additionally revealed that Kody and his third wife, Janelle, had also confirmed their separation.

While Kody seems to disregard their marriage, Meri struggles with the impact of his words and highlights how perplexing his decisions are. Meri recounts how Kody's attitude changed during their time in Flagstaff, indicating that he was hesitant to acknowledge their status. Despite the turn of events, Meri remains open to the possibility of reconciliation. Expresses her willingness to work things out. However, she acknowledges the uncertainty surrounding Kody's interest. In such a reunion, the future of their relationship is uncertain.

