'90 Day Fiancé' Tyray Clings Refuses to Believe He Was Catfished By 'Girlfriend of 5 Years' Carmella

In a shocking turn of events rattling viewers of 90 Day Fiancé, Carmella - Tyray's lover of nearly 5 years - appears to have turned out to be a man named Christian who catfished Tyray for his personal financial needs. The news baffled both producers and Tyray himself, who was left dumbfounded and in disbelief at the situation. However, in the newest episode of the show, it appears as if the gravity of the situation still hasn't sunk in for Tyray, reports People. He still holds the belief that his now ex-girlfriend is very real and perhaps ended their loving relationship because her "boyfriend" found out about the two.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 90 Day Fiance (@90dayfiance)

According to the video uploaded by 90 Days Fiance's official Instagram account, Tyray appears to be shattered and heartbroken after finding out he was catfished. The ordeal began when "Carmella" reached out to the producers and revealed himself as a man and that he extorted Tyray for financial benefits. Following this, Christian apologized to both the producers and Tyray himself for continuing the act for so long. Tyray revealed that he did have hints of being catfished. A text exchange between the two where they spoke about sending and receiving money was also revealed on the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 90 Day Fiance (@90dayfiance)

The reality television star remained dazed by the situation and appeared to be emotionally conflicted as to what his next course of action should be upon hearing such shocking news. He even recalled all the memories of their together and the deep conversations they had. In another scene, Tyray is seen meeting up with his sister Lashanti to be both consoled and counseled on his next steps. The siblings appear to really understand each other because of the bond they cherish and have.

Lashanti first and foremost enquired about how Tyray felt about the whole situation. Her brother responded with a heavy sigh and mentioned how unreal it still felt and that he still thinks that the producers are probably lying to him about everything. Reportedly, the catfisher sent a voice note revealing both his identity and his intent during their supposed relationship and even apologized. But, as Tyray mentioned, he couldn't get through half of it because it was "too painful." Tyray went on to explain how a part of him believes that "she's real" only because the impersonator hasn't deleted or blocked Tyray on social media.

Image Credit: TLC | 90 Days Fiance

Lashanti then asked if Tyray had ever run an image search on Google to see what comes up. Her brother denied ever doing so as he genuinely believed that everything he'd received was real. Lashanti, upon mutual agreement, began running an image search of a few images that Tyray received. However, all searches turned up empty and disappointed Lashanti.

