Sister Wives Kody Brown says he feels he's feeling better now, following a tumultuous year of all his ending plural marriages and his family collapsing.

The Brown family patriarch is now focused on healing. The TLC star claims that although he has experienced "good days and bad days" recently due to the dissolution of three of his four marriages, these have been "sad and challenging" years, when his spiritual partnerships with his exes Christine Brown (51), Janelle Brown (54), and Meri Brown (53), came to an end.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

Despite this, the Sister Wives star remains optimistic about the future, per PEOPLE. “It's been a process,” he shares. “Really I just look forward to a future of a lot of forgiving and a lot of more understanding.”

Kody acknowledges that going through a divorce or a family separation "destroys your confidence," which is why he had to regain his self-esteem. “I feel like my confidence is coming back,” he says. “I got to find that space of grace and love for myself as well. Be it forgiving of simple things, like just being angry about what has happened. I want to forgive myself for that and move on.”

Christine was the first to break up her spiritual marriage to Kody in November 2021, thus setting off a 14-month-long spiral within the Brown family. Subsequently, Janelle declared in December 2022 that she and Kody had also broken up. And after 32 years of marriage, Meri announced her separation from the polygamist in January 2023. Robyn Brown, 45, is Kody's fourth wife, and they are still married. Previously, the Brown patriarch described his outlook on the whole tragedy poignantly. He called the collapse of his family “a Shakespearean love story that's a tragedy,” adding, “It's just we loved and we lost.”

Kody describes the turmoil in his family after his divorce as “a journey that goes inward and it's a journey that's outward.” Kody explains, “You have to express forgiveness to the people you've been involved with. You have to express understanding and hope that at the end of an era for us as a family, we still have hope of a friendship and a loving or kind relationship with each other in the future because we're bound forever through our kids.”

Kody tells PEOPLE that he's "just healing in time and getting to a point where you feel forgiveness towards somebody who's just said bad things about you" at this point, having moved on from the aftermath of the breakup. He continued, “What will move us forward will be the grace, the love, and the forgiveness. The same grace and love that we were giving each other 10 years ago as we're going through this very difficult process.”