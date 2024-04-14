Sister Wives: Five Things That Kody and Robyn May Come To Repent

Robyn Brown and Kody Were Both Overly Enamored With One Another

Image Source: Youtube | TLC

Robyn Brown and Kody Brown have been prime examples of controversy throughout the course of eighteen seasons of Sister Wives. So much turmoil ensued when Kody welcomed Robyn into the family. Robyn became the focus of his affection, which infuriated the other spouses. Because they believed that Robyn's children received more attention, some of Kody's children with Christine, Meri, and Janelle Browm also became resentful. Robyn has never criticized Kody for forsaking his older children, and some Sister Wives fans have criticized her for it. The following are some additional actions that the pair may regret.

1. Robyn and Kody Were Excessively Involved in One Another

Image Source: Youtube | TLC

Kody's issue is not that he adores Robyn; rather, it is how he became so self-centered after their relationship. Appalled by love, he initiated an emotional withdrawal. Even in the face of Christine's overt envy, he maintained his preference for Robyn. Kody sensed immediately that she was exceptional the instant they met, and it was an emotion he was unable to shake off. As reported by The List, he mentioned in his book Becoming Sister Wives: The Story of an Unconventional Marriage, "I had a very deep sense that there was a spiritual connection between us. I felt an undeniable connection to this woman I had just met, as did Meri. This connection was so deep and spiritual that it kept us up all night."

2. Kody Brown and His Children Engaged in a Dispute

Image Source: Youtube | TLC

A dispute arose between Garrison and Kody regarding Kody's decisions throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Savanah and Gabriel Brown, his children, also lamented that phase. Because their father had let them down, the children may have placed the blame on Robyn. Fans strongly believe that Robyn has Kody entangled in her finger. They might develop the impression that she is the one making the actual decisions in the background. Although Kody and Robyn have had disagreements, they have been limited to minor squabbles. She stated that he was difficult to coexist with following Christine's departure; the situation likely did not improve when his other two spouses followed suit. However, his disputes with his children regarding other spouses were considerably more turbulent.

3. Robyn and Kody Have Put Down the Other Sister Wives

Image Source: Youtube | ENews

Kody discussed his personal life with Meri, Janelle, and Christine, his first three spouses, in the Sister Spouses: One-on-One special. He disclosed that they had never been romantically involved because he never harbored genuine affection for either of them. Kody elaborated that the 'experience' necessitated his marriage to multiple women. Thus, upon embracing polygamy, Kody entered into three anonymous marriages. He claimed he was not 'vetting' the individuals he was entering into matrimony with because he was 'so anxious' about adhering to the plural marriage principle. Conversely, Robyn has been known to disparage Christine, Meri, and Janelle while discussing their pregnancy marks and weight gain on-screen. This serves as yet another instance in which Robyn contributed to the discord that ultimately resulted in the demise of the family.

4. Kody and Robyn Led Opulent Lives

Image Source: Youtube | TLC

Robyn enjoys the status of the preferred spouse due to her possession of an individual residence, employment of a caregiver to attend to her children, and financial stability, as she is the sole spouse legally wed to Kody. Robyn has yet to make a financial contribution to the Brown family, a fact that was duly noted by her former Sister Wives. Janelle and Meri funded the purchase of Robyn's $900,000 residence; however, she never expressed gratitude for their financial assistance. As per Screenrant, Robyn is currently relishing life in her residence in Flagstaff, whereas Janelle and Meri continue to rent while awaiting the construction of their ideal family home in Coyote Pass. Kody's favoritism has led to the disintegration of the Brown household, as his three other spouses all deserted him within a year.

5. Robyn and Kody Desired Monogamy

Image Source: Youtube | TLC

Whether or not they did so intentionally, Kody and Robyn orchestrated the issues involving their other spouses. Afterward, Kody attributed the women's bailout to them. Due to his lack of trust in Christine, he found her offer of companionship to be unsettling as well. His former partners have been accused of parental alienation by him. Given that Garrison was afflicted and endured considerable emotional anguish prior to his demise, this caused a significant emotional burden. The issues within the family did concern Garrison. There were numerous forces at work on him, causing him pain. The deceased Sister Wives star was despondent and a heavy drinker. Janelle made every effort to rescue her son, but alas, it was too late.