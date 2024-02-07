Infuriated ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Say Contestant Was ‘Robbed’ of $40,000 as They Pry Further

A recent contestant on Wheel of Fortune has found herself at the center of a social media storm following a controversial moment on the popular game show. Megan, a high school choir director from California, appeared on the January 30 episode, where she initially seemed to be on a winning streak, correctly solving puzzles and accumulating a substantial prize amount.

However, it was during the final puzzle in the category of "Living Things" that the controversy erupted as reported by ABC News. The letters "P_N_ _RC_ _ D" were revealed, prompting Megan to make several guesses, including "pine orchid" and "pony orchid." Just before the timer ran out, she seemingly exclaimed, "[inaudible] orchid!" The crux of the issue lies in what exactly Megan said during that crucial moment. While she believed she had said "something orchid," the answer that would have secured her a $40,000 prize was revealed to be "pink orchid."

The discrepancy sparked heated debate among fans, with some adamant that Megan did indeed say "pink orchid" during her initial guess. Host Pat Sajak, however, acknowledged the disappointment, expressing, “You might have been overthinking a type of orchid. I’m sorry that didn’t work out for you,” before awarding her a reduced prize of $14,000. Social media platforms lit up with criticism directed at the Wheel of Fortune producers, with many users echoing the sentiment that Megan had been unfairly treated. However, there were also conflicting opinions, with some viewers claiming to have heard Megan say "something orchid."

Megan herself addressed the controversy on Good Morning America, confirming her incorrect guess. “You know, I wish I said ‘pink,’ because I would have been $40,000 richer, but I said 'something,'" she admitted. Megan also opened up about the aftermath of the incident, recounting, "My eight-year-old son was in the audience with me, and the whole way home, ‘Mom, I can’t believe you didn’t get "pink."' That word has already been haunting me, and now all of America believes that I said it but I didn’t."Although Megan didn't secure the grand prize, she didn't leave empty-handed, receiving $14,007 and a trip to Aruba.

"Wheel of Fortune" fans are furious after the January 30 episode in which a contestant named Megan Carvale lost the game — but viewers claim she guessed the correct answer.https://t.co/jLxLTq4FuB — Entrepreneur (@Entrepreneur) February 5, 2024

Previously, on June 12, Sajak tweeted, “Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!)” Since 1981, the 76-year-old has been the host of the program, reportedly accumulating $75 million in wealth. Sajak earns $14 million annually from his hosting duties, but he also boosts his income by licensing his likeness to Wheel of Fortune slot machines globally, as per Celebrity Net Worth.