Sister Wives Christine Brown Admits She ‘Wants To Stay in Bed All Day’ After Garrison’s Passing

After Garrison Brown passed away, Sister Wives star Christine Brown spoke movingly about focusing on other things as a coping mechanism after losing Garrison. Garrison, 25, committed suicide on March 5 while at home by shooting himself. The whole Brown family has been devastated by Garrison's passing, and Christine posted a video on Wednesday that seems to highlight how tough things are for her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Brown Woolley (@christine_brownsw)

As reported by The Sun, The reality star said in the video, "I have to keep working because it's what I understand, it's what I know, it's what I know I need to do. And for me, working some of the time means posting on social media." Christine continued by saying that social media is where she does the most of her work and expressed gratitude to her fans for giving her the time and space to absorb Garrison's untimely passing online. She further added, "It's a terrible thing to lose your son, terrible and we're gonna miss him all the time, every single day for the rest of our lives so we gotta just keep moving forward."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by janellebrown117 (@janellebrown117)

In addition to reminding everyone to stay in touch with the people they love, Christine thanked everyone for their support during the previous two weeks. She concluded, "If you feel like calling somebody, you gotta call them and just reach out and continue doing it." Janelle Brown revealed her son Garrison's untimely death in an Instagram message earlier this month. She shared with her followers, "Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory." The former couple Kody Brown and Janelle together had six children: Savanah, 18, Logan, 29, Maddie, 28, Hunter, 26, and Gabriel, 21. Garrison was one of the children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by janellebrown117 (@janellebrown117)

Meanwhile, Christine and a few other members of the Brown family paid tribute to Garrison with emotional words before his funeral on March 9. His sister Maddie went on to discuss the things she's learned since losing her younger brother and eventually disclosed that mental health was a factor in Garrison's demise. As reported by US Weekly, she shared on Instagram, "Mental health is so important. And I don’t think we talk about it enough. I don’t think we do enough to bring awareness. It wasn’t bullying, it wasn’t a lack of love that Garrison had. It was mental health." In addition, Maddie emphasized to her fans that 'time is so precious' and urged them to take stock of their life if they are not feeling satisfied.