RHOBH Star Kyle Richards Reveals That She's In Therapy After She Lost Her Bestfriend To Suicide

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of suicide that some readers may find distressing.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards revealed that she's seeking professional help for her mental health after a rough year of dealing with her best friend's suicide. The favorite on the show was left heartbroken when her pal Lorene Shea died last May.

Image Source: Getty Images | Ella Hovsepian

Kyle hosted an event for the non-profit NAMI – National Alliance on Mental Illness – to raise awareness for mental health and pay tribute to her friend. In a conversation with The US Sun, she said, "I've been going to therapy for a couple of months now. I find it to be very helpful. Zoom and face-to-face, or a combination of both depending on our schedules."

"Years ago I did it just for my anxiety, but this time it was more specific because I've obviously had kind of a rough year." She also added that she was there to talk about NAMI and her best friend as her one-year anniversary was coming up. She highlighted that it's also Mental Health Awareness Month. "It's really important to me to be able to spread the word and awareness and raise money. I want people to know that there is help out there."

Richards continues to say how the survivors who need help should be able to get access to open conversations and she was there to provide them with just that. "I was telling my friends ... even planning this, I was scared to reach out to people I knew had lost loved ones. I didn't know how to word it. I was stumbling and I was like, 'I'm so embarrassed. This is so awkward. I'm so sorry.'"

At the time of her friend's death, she took to Instagram to share the news of Lorene's passing. "This past Sunday we lost Lorene. The system failed her! The system failed her loved ones who are now left in unbearable pain. I will do whatever it takes to try & help change the laws that are in place that prevent people from getting the help they need. I love you, Lorene."

Image Source: Instagram | Kyle Richards

At Tuesday's event, Kyle said that mental health is an "open conversation in [her] home and [her] daughters also maintain a journal. They exercise and meditate to help them cope with any difficult situation."

The star shares Alexia, 26, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, with husband Mauricio Umansky, and has a daughter Farrah, 34, from her first marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie. "Therapy is really important if you're going through a hard time," she added, "and just reaching out and asking for help."

She also took the time to clear up rumors she and her husband Mauricio were going through a rough patch in their marriage after she was seen without a wedding ring in the gym. She called the whole assumption "stupid" and said that her "marriage is fine."

If you are having thoughts about taking your own life, or know of anyone who is, please contact The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-SUICIDE (784-2433)