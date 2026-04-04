Signs of Voter Regret Emerge as Trump Poll Numbers Hit New Lows

President Donald Trump’s support from voters has fallen, and new polling shows some of the coalition that helped him return to the White House in 2024 is feeling regret as economic pressure and the war with Iran affect public opinion.

A CNN poll conducted by SSRS from March 26 to March 30 found Trump’s approval rating on the economy at 31%, a new low in CNN polling, while only 27% approved of his handling of inflation. About two-thirds of Americans said his policies had worsened economic conditions, a 10-point increase since January. The survey included 1,201 adults and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.

These numbers add to a tough period for Trump as rising fuel prices and concern about the Iran war diminish two key issues that have shaped his political appeal: the economy and foreign strength. A Reuters/Ipsos poll completed March 24 found Trump’s overall approval rating at 36%, his lowest since taking office again.

The same poll showed that only 29% approved of his handling of the economy and 25% approved of how he dealt with the cost of living.

Sunshine: There was a poll on your network showing 100% of MAGA supports this war. But who’s MAGA? Because what I’m hearing from everyone is: I’m a three Time trump voter, and I’m not MAGA anymore. The base is leaving because they don’t agree with this conflict. pic.twitter.com/ggEuLNvU4l — Acyn (@Acyn) April 4, 2026

Another Reuters/Ipsos poll published March 31 showed that 66% of Americans wanted the U.S. to quickly end its involvement in the Iran war, even if it meant not meeting the administration’s goals. Sixty percent disapproved of U.S. military strikes on Iran.

National gasoline prices had risen above $4 a gallon for the first time in more than three years, according to Reuters’ report citing GasBuddy data. More than half of respondents said the conflict would likely have a mostly negative impact on their personal finances.

The political warning signs are becoming clearer within Trump’s base. Newsweek, citing the same late-March CNN poll, reported that Trump’s approval among white non-college voters was 49% in favor and 50% against, putting him in a weak position with a group that has been key to his political strength. The report noted that in a February 2025 CNN poll, 63% of those voters approved of him.

Host: We have a brand new poll with more evidence, if you needed it, that most voters are giving Trump a thumbs down. Democrats lead Republicans on a generic ballot by 6 points, 48% to 42%. But even more concerning for the GOP—67% of Democrats say they’re extremely motivated to… pic.twitter.com/KwfB3fgQtH — FactPost (@factpostnews) April 3, 2026

Polling earlier this year also revealed deeper concerns about Trump’s leadership style. In a Reuters/Ipsos survey published Feb. 24, 61% of Americans said Trump had “become erratic with age,” including 64% of independents and 30% of Republicans. The White House responded at the time, with spokesperson Davis Ingle calling such findings “fake and desperate narratives” and praising Trump’s “sharpness” and “energy.”

The decline does not automatically lead to a Democratic breakthrough. Reuters reported March 27 that Trump’s falling popularity had not yet led to a corresponding rise in support for Democrats ahead of the November midterms.

Still, this erosion matters because it appears in the areas that supported Trump politically: among voters concerned about prices, among some Republicans apprehensive about a lengthy conflict, and among working-class whites who have largely backed him.

Overall, recent surveys indicate a more vulnerable political position for Trump than the one he held after his 2024 victory. Voters who once gave him leeway on inflation, the economy, and foreign policy seem less willing to do so now. The new polling suggests that dissatisfaction is no longer confined to his usual opponents.