Shocking Side Effects of King Charles’ Cancer Treatment—What Doctors Feel You Need to Know

Buckingham Palace recently confirmed that King Charles had to spend a short period of time in the hospital for observation due to transient adverse effects from his ongoing cancer treatment. According to the royal statement, medical staff recommended taking precautions, and the King’s afternoon engagements were rescheduled.

After undergoing treatments to expand his prostate, King Charles was diagnosed in February 2024 with an unidentified type of cancer. As previously mentioned by the palace, the therapeutic measure “The King had brief side effects that necessitated a brief period of hospital observation following planned and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning,” the palace stated in a statement.

“His Majesty’s afternoon engagements were therefore postponed.

“His Majesty has now returned to Clarence House and as a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow’s diary program will also be rescheduled. His Majesty would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.”

#BREAKING: KING CHARLES’ CANCER SCARE—SIDE EFFECTS STRIKE! 👑 Just hours ago, the 76-year-old monarch was whisked to the London Clinic after his latest cancer treatment hit a rough patch. Temporary side effects, they say—but enough to cancel his Friday Birmingham tour. He’s… pic.twitter.com/JWG61sd4ri — GeniusRogueX 🏴‍☠️ (@GeniusRogueX) March 27, 2025

After King Charles’s brief hospital stay, a doctor has described possible adverse effects of his cancer treatment. David James explained the problems that can arise during cancer treatment, being cautious not to make any specific assumptions regarding the monarch’s health.

“I’d be totally speculating, so this is obviously not related to the King’s cancer when I say this.

However, you might be thinking about chemotherapy, which typically requires going into the hospital, though it can also be administered at home.”

David says that chemotherapy comes in cycles and there are short-term side effects that usually lasts a couple of days before people start to feel better.

He adds, “People typically go through a few rounds of that. There are also other short-term treatments, such as radiotherapy, which can have side effects, but again, they can present very differently depending on the individual. Whether you experience short-term side effects or ones that last longer can vary.”

“So, it’s really, as I said, difficult to say what type of treatment he might be receiving, especially since they haven’t confirmed what type of cancer he has other than saying he has cancer. But again, I just want to reiterate that it is extremely important for anyone going through cancer treatment to follow their healthcare professional’s advice and take rest when needed.”

David James explains, “This will significantly improve the chances of the treatment being effective, as giving your body time to rest and recover is essential.”

When a “separate issue of concern” was discovered, the palace revealed that he had been undergoing a hospital surgery for a “prostate enlargement.”

KING CHARLES TREATED IN HOSPITAL: His Majesty suffered side effects during a routine cancer treatment. WATCH SUNRISE FOR MORE | @7plus ☀️ pic.twitter.com/Tkw7wsszpt — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) March 27, 2025

“Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the palace issued this statement.

Charles’ medical staff remained ‘optimistic’ about his recuperation, which was expected to last until 2025, according to a later statement that showed he was making significant progress.

Charles has a packed schedule this week, which includes attending a soil exhibition and a media reception. In order to focus on his recuperation, the prince has cancelled an away day to Birmingham tomorrow (March 28) and postponed his scheduled meetings with ambassadors in audiences at Buckingham Palace this afternoon.

Charles has returned to Clarence House and will travel to Italy in ten days for a historic state visit. It is a “very minor bump in a road that is very much heading in the right direction,” according to a source who spoke to the Press Association.