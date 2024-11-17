Charles Found Out He Would Become The King With 2 Simple Words After The Queen Died

King Charles became the monarch of Great Britain after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Not many know, but he was initially intimated about the same with two simple words and not some pompous ritual. Royal author Robert Hardman mentioned in his book, Charles III The Inside Story: New King New Court, the situation and the words when Charles was informed about his succession. According to Mirror, Hardman penned, "History will also record that, seven decades later, on the afternoon of 8 September 2022, her son and heir was on an unmarked Scottish country road, at the wheel of his car, when he was first addressed as 'Your Majesty.'"

Queen Elizabeth II presents Prince Charles with the Royal Horticultural Society's Victoria Medal of Honour during a visit to the Chelsea Flower Show on May 18, 2009, in London. (Image Source: Sang Tan/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The two words alarmed the then-Prince as he raced towards Balmoral Castle. Earlier during the visit, he had spent time with his ailing mother in her room after being called to visit her urgently. But his sister Princess Anne called him and told him to rush back immediately when Charles went to visit his nearby Birkhall residence. Describing the turn of events, Hardman noted, "To be more precise, he had just turned off the B976 onto the back drive of the Balmoral estate and was driving through a part of the world as dear and familiar to him as any, when he learned that he was now sovereign of the United Kingdom and fourteen other realms, covering a large part of the Earth's surface."

Writing further, the royal author drew a contrast between the moment when Charles was driving his Land Rover as the prince—and twenty minutes later as the King. Moreover, the Queen's demise was a news of great tragedy that had to be communicated to the new King as soon as possible. Charles was foraging mushrooms in his estate when he was informed about the Queen's struggle with her health by her private secretary Sir Edward Young before anyone else.

"There was no question of waiting for the car to pull up at Balmoral," Hardman wrote. Later, Hardman quoted an anonymous senior, "Imagine if there had been some accident or a hold-up along the way. It was essential that the new king was told before anyone else." When Sir Edwards called the King, Charles replied, "We’re nearly there." After this, Camilla and everyone else in the car responded with their condolences for the late Queen.

The paperwork for the last royal order, as well as private letters to her devoted secretary and soon-to-be-King Charles, were found in the box. Sir Edward had written a memo confirming the death, which has since been revealed.



After the Queen passed away, a box with two sealed letters in it was found—one addressed to King Charles and the other to Sir Edward. This suggested that the late Queen was aware of her last moments, thus, she prepared the documents to help her family and staff. Though the content of it could not be shared, it was assumed that it probably contained the guidelines for her last rites, as reported by Marie Claire.