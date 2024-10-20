Inside The Tragic Story of King Charles’ Heartbroken Mistress Who Died After He Chose Camilla

King Charles’ turbulent love life is widely associated with his long-standing affair and eventual marriage to Camilla Parker Bowles. However, fewer people are aware of the mysterious and tragic story of his supposed second mistress, Lady Dale ‘Kanga’ Tryon. Born in Melbourne in 1948, Dale became a notable figure in British royal circles after moving to London in the 1970s. She soon met her future husband, Anthony Tryon, a close friend of Charles, which marked the beginning of her involvement with the future king. Nicknamed ‘Kanga’ by Charles, Dale was a socialite and successful businesswoman, who launched her own fashion line, “Kanga,” which even caught the attention of Princess Diana.

As per Mirror, while Charles was romantically linked to Camilla during this time, he reportedly also had a deep connection with Dale, whom some claimed he found as fascinating as Bowles. When Tyron had her first child, she named him after Charles, and he also became the boy’s grandfather. But Tyron’s life was not a fairy tale. Despite her love for Charles, it was Bowles who won the race of hearts, leaving Tyron heartbroken. Her health began to deteriorate in the 1990s due to a resurgence of Perthes’ disease and her battle with uterine cancer. In a tragic incident, Dale fell from a window and was left paralyzed.

This is Dale Elizabeth Tryon ( Kanga)

She was Charles’s other mistress,

She fell out a second story window,

She claimed MI5 pushed her,

The Media said she was as Paranoid as Diana! pic.twitter.com/oVubuPlAGs — HRM Camilla (Parody) (@HrmQueene) December 17, 2022

She insisted she had been pushed, igniting rumors and mystery surrounding the incident. Tragically, Tyron passed away in 1997 from septicemia, just months after Princess Diana’s death. Charles’ romantic entanglements also left deep scars on his marriage to Princess Diana, a story that captivated the world for decades. When Charles married Diana in 1981, the public believed it to be the beginning of a royal love story. But behind the scenes, the couple’s relationship was fraught with tension, much of which stemmed from Charles’ continuing affair with Bowles.

As per, People magazine, in 1992, Diana revealed the truth of her marriage in a biography by Andrew Morton, disclosing, "[My eating disorder] was a symptom of what was going on in my marriage. I was crying out for help, but giving the wrong signals, and people were using my bulimia as a coat on a hanger. They decided that was the problem: Diana was unstable. The cause was the situation where my husband and I had to keep everything together because we didn't want to disappoint the public, and yet obviously there was a lot of anxiety going on within our four walls."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library

Later that year, the couple officially separated. Their marital woes were further exposed in 1993 when British tabloids leaked intimate phone conversations between Charles and Bowles, confirming their long-standing affair. The most famous of Diana’s public revelations came in a 1995 BBC Panorama interview, where she candidly stated, “There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.” By 1996, the couple had divorced, but Diana’s legacy as “The People’s Princess” only grew, as she continued her charitable work until her tragic death in a car crash in 1997.