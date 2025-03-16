Prince Charles Had BANNED Princess Diana’s Go-To Beauty Product—Here’s Why

It is no news that King Charles III had always been a passionate advocate for environmental issues and unlike a lot of people, he believed that taking care of the environment should also start from one’s own home. True to his love for nature, King Charles III had once asked his former wife, Princess Diana to not use one of her favorite hair care products, an aerosol hairspray.

The reason behind Charles taking this decision was that aerosol causes harm to the Ozone layer and ultimately poses a threat to the overall wellbeing of our environment. However, Diana did not care much about these things and was rather obsessed with her sense of fashion and her curly hair. Naturally, this decision of Charles did not sit well with her and she was angry over it.

As recalled by royal author Ingrid Seward to The Daily Mail, “Diana was very funny when Charles first talked about the Ozone layer.” She also added that when Charles had asked Diana to stop using her aerosol hair spray because of the Ozone layer, Diana had thought that her husband had gone bonkers because his words did not make any sense to her.

In 1988, during an environmental awards ceremony, Charles himself addressed this issue, saying, “I personally, as I become older and more autocratic, have banned the use of aerosols in my household. Trouble still remains in finding adequate and good enough alternatives to hair spray as I’m sure all husbands will find.”

Next year, he wrote some serious messages focusing on the depletion of the ozone layer and how important it was to ensure that the Ozone layer was fine. He also wrote about the extremely negative effects of the Ozone layer getting destroyed.

Besides being vocal for keeping the Ozone layer safe, Charles was also associated with and passionate about various other environmental issues, including deforestation, seawater pollution, and the gradually declining quality of air. During the G20 in Rome, he addressed leaders to be more active regarding climate change issues and take it seriously because the consequences of these changes were severe.

According to a report by Sky News, King Charles III in this rare public appearance at a world summit mentioned, “It is impossible not to hear the despairing voices of young people who see you [the leaders of the G20] as the stewards of the planet, holding the viability of their future in your hands.”

King Charles III also proved to be a man of action as he founded the King’s Trust, a foundation that champions protection of the environment, sustainability, and climate action. Moreover, The King’s Charities Foundation was also launched by him in 2007 where among the 19 organizations, he personally funds 18 of them.

Given how seriously he takes environmental issues, it is only understandable that he asked Diana to not use her favorite hairspray because it causes damage to the environment.