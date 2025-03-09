Is Donald Trump Hurt By King Charles’ Meeting with Zelenskyy?—Insiders Reveal

The US President, Donald Trump, seems a little bit upset following the meeting of Ukraine President Zelenskyy and King Charles. Reports state that Trump took this incident personally when he learned that King Charles met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy just days after Trump himself received a first-hand invite to Sandringham from Sir Keir Starmer.

The Daily Mail reports via its diplomatic sources that the US President now feels less special and has “gone cool” on Britain.

Several Trump allies have told UK officials that Donald Trump was left hurt. He is of the view that any leader can receive an invite to Sandringham since Zelenskyy was invited before he was.

Trump allies have responded, saying that “it would have been inappropriate” for the government to “direct” the King not to meet with Zelenskyy.

The Ukrainian leader spent some time with King Charles right after he and Donald Trump exchanged some heated talks in the Oval Office, which caused the US President to kick out Zelenskyy and also made several controversial claims about the Ukrainian President.

Besides, during his ongoing trade war with the President, Canadian leader Justin Trudeau was also welcomed to hang with King Charles at Sandringham.

No.10 sources said it “did not recognize” claims that Donald Trump got hurt during the meeting between King Charles and other leaders. They said, “Things definitely went a bit cool in Washington after Sandringham. We told them that the King makes his own decisions about who he meets.”

This morning, the Prime Minister of Canada, @JustinTrudeau, was received in audience by The King at Sandringham House. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/Rz7JelgHn8 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 3, 2025

They further said King Charles’s meeting with Zelenskyy had been planned quite a few times, and this had nothing to do with Trump and Zelenskyy’s disagreement at the White House.

Besides, the sources added that the Prime Minister spoke to President Trump on Monday as Donald Trump likes to “call him directly on his mobile” and eventually foster a positive engagement.

Apart from this, the US president recently has some more reasons to be hurt. Recently, his $60M Golf Course got vandalized by some Pro-Palestine protestors following some of his controversial statements about Gaza.

Trump’s Turnberry golf resort in Scotland was vandalized with spray paint by Hamas supporters condemning his remarks about taking over Gaza.

Trump is really angry about this pic.twitter.com/3wceBLUMV7 — Make Europe Great Again – M.E.G.A (@Woketard82) March 9, 2025

Trump earlier said that he was “committed to buying and owning Gaza. ” However, he changed his plan and eventually claimed that the United States wouldn’t purchase the land. He said, “We’re going to have Gaza. We don’t have to buy. There’s nothing to buy. We will have Gaza.”

Massive damage has been done to the golf course with some pictures revealing several slogans like “F*** Trump,” “Free Palestine,” and “Free Gaza,” which have been done with spray paint at the entrance of the South Ayrshire, Scotland course.