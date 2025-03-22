King Charles Felt Marriage With Diana Was ‘Kind of Cage’—Honest Confession Reveals New Perspective

King Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage wasn’t the most amicable one. Both royals openly spoke about the troubles regarding their marriage after the divorce. Charles reportedly found it “difficult to cope with” Diana and their marriage.

Charles and Diana first encountered each other in 1977. They were introduced by Diana’s sister Lady, Sarah McCorquodale. McCorquodale has spoken about how a young Diana and Charles immediately bonded over a shared love for ballet and the opera.

The two got married in 1981 in a grand ceremony at the Paul’s Cathedral in London. A year into their marriage, the couple welcomed their first child, Prince William. Diana and Charles had their second son, Prince Harry, three years later.

Jane Moore, who serves as a panelist on the show Loose Women, revealed how Charles suffered in his own way in the the marriage. Moore revealed how the Prince had to put up with Diana’s “moody” and “mercurial” moods when they were together.

The 15-year-long marriage eventually ended up being “difficult to cope with” for Charles. Jane who had met the Princess of Wales several times during her long career as a royal reporter spoke about her encounters with the royal.

The Loose Women panelist noted how Diana could be “quite mercurial.” She added, “One minute she’d be quite chitty chitty chat chat with you, and then if there was something that happened that she didn’t like, she would be very frosty.”

When Diana and Charles got engaged she was 19 years old, an adolescent thrust onto the world stage. Charles was a 32 year old adult man.

So imagine how she felt when her fiancé was asked, are you in love? And he replied, “whatever love means.” The whole world heard. pic.twitter.com/SaQtFyVmx3 — Dr Charlotte Proudman (@DrProudman) May 8, 2023

Moore noted, “She was quite moody, I suppose.” The royal reporter also explained how Diana being younger factored into the royal marriage. Jane shared how the Prince of Wales who was 12 years older than his wife must have found it “very difficult to cope” because Diana was “a lot younger than him.”

Diana and King Charles officially divorced on August 28, 1996. Marlene Koenig, who is a historian and Royal commentator, spoke to the Daily Express while revealing how Diana and Charles came to an “understanding.”

The royal commentator noted how the two knew it was “never meant to be” by the time they divorced. He also revealed that Diana had the realization that “Camilla was the one and she wasn’t” for Charles.

Koenig also pointed out how the Prince and Princess of Wales’ marriage was an arranged marriage and not a love match. “But they hadn’t had time to get to know each other, court each other,” he shared. The two reportedly learned a lot from their “mistake” according to the historian.

Prince Charles married Lady Diana Spencer #onthisday 35 years ago. It ended badly, but gave us William & Harry… pic.twitter.com/owzPkz6KbW — British Royals (@britishroyals) July 29, 2016

AP News revealed in a report how Charles called his marriage with Diana to be a “cage.” In the 1986 letter, the Prince described his marriage as “a kind of cage … longing to be free.”

While Diana spoke up about how Charles’ jealousy played a part in their separation. The Princess of Wales was adored by the people which earned her the name “People’s Princess.” In a 1995 BBC interview, Diana revealed how the Prince was not pleased with all the attention that she was receiving.