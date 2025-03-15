Prince Charles Chose Diana as His Bride for a SHOCKING Reason—And It’s Finally Exposed!

A specific factor strongly influenced Prince Charles’schoosing to marry Princess Diana. The Royals have protocols and lifestyles that extend beyond the understanding of a commoner, this factor is one such thing. A royal author recently revealed what the strange criteria were that finally sealed the fate of the royals’ marriage.

Princess Diana and Charles’ marriage went down in history, not particularly for being the most amicable one. The two were married for 15 years of their lives. They also shared two kids, Prince William and Prince Harry from their marriage.

The ex-couple first met in 1977 and was introduced by Diana’s sister. “He met Miss Right and she met Mr. Right,” Lady Sarah McCorquodale recalled the first meeting. Diana’s sister also revealed how they two bonded over their shared love for the opera and ballet.

Diana and Charles officially started dating 3 years after their first encounter. The two got married in a grand ceremony at the St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. What followed for the next decade and a half was not exactly smooth sailing.

In a 1995 BBC interview, Diana revealed how Charles was not happy with all the attention she received from the public. The late royal was known as the “People’s Princess” and was very well-liked by her subjects.

1986 was when their marriage had reached its breaking point. AP News reported that in the same year, Charles described his marriage as “a kind of cage … longing to be free,” in a letter. The two decided to get separated in 1992.

Tina Brown who is a famous royal author claimed that there was one factor that made Diana the perfect match for marriage with the Prince of England. Brown revealed how an age-old tradition in the royal family required the bride to be a virgin.

Brown noted how the requirement might have been easy from Queen Elizabeth’s point of view but was much more difficult in reality. She compared finding an “intact woman” to spotting the Loch Ness monster in the “freewheeling sexual mores of seventies London society.”

“No wonder he wound up marrying the twenty-year-old ingénue Lady Diana Spencer,” the author noted. The author also spoke about how the same requirement ruled out the already-married Camila Parker Bowles as a match for Charles.

“Camilla understood that the achingly archaic requirement of virginity in a royal bride was a deal-breaker in her relationship with Charles,” Brown revealed.

Notably, Princess Diana was only 19 years old when Charles proposed to her. The ex-couple had almost a 13-year gap between them. Lord Fermoy, the late royal’s uncle spoke about Diana’s purity before the royal wedding.

When Diana and Charles first met, she was just 16 years old and he was age 29. She was a child. He was almost double her age.

When they married, she was age 20 and he was age 32.

She had her first child at the age 21 when she was still an adolescent.

And then there was Camilla. pic.twitter.com/BXmc1duuTO — Dr Charlotte Proudman (@DrProudman) May 7, 2023

“Purity seems to be at a premium when it comes to discussing a possible bride for Prince Charles…Diana, I can assure you, has never had a lover,” Fermony revealed in a Vanity Fair interview.

In an interview with The Cut, the ‘The Palace Papers’ author spoke about how finding an “intact woman in her late twenties” was a task amongst the “contemporaries.”