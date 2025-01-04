Princess Diana Described Camilla as ‘Loyal and Discreet’ Amid the Infamous Royal Scandal

The late Princess Diana and Charles‘ relationship has been one of the most talked-about in the history of the modern royal family. From their brief meeting in 1977 when Princess Diana was just 16 to their blossoming romance, engagement, and wedding on July 29, 1981, which was a global event watched by 750 million people, Princess Diana’s appeal and humanitarian work won her tremendous public affection, overshadowing Charles at times and causing strain in their union.

While Charles reportedly continued his alleged relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles, Princess Diana also admitted to affairs during their relationship. The couple finally separated in 1992 and their divorce was finalized on August 28, 1996, a year before Princess Diana died in a tragic car crash at 36. While the reasons for their separation flocked the tabloid headlines, Princess Diana opened up her heart and soul in an interview with Panorama back in 1995 when she spoke about there being three people in her marriage to now-King Charles.

Princess Diana also opened up briefly about Charles’s longtime mistress Camilla, whom Charles married in 2005 after her demise. As per In Style, Princess Diana spoke during an appearance on The Sun’s “Royal Exclusive Live!”. Elaborating on the same, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond, quoted, “[Diana] said, ‘There were three of us in this marriage,’ and [discussed] whether she had affairs and her view on Camilla.”

Additionally, Bond said that Princess Diana believed that Queen Camilla was “loyal and discreet” and that she deserved more recognition than just being on the sidelines. He also claimed that Diana was someone who liked to keep things to herself and hence kept the news of Camilla and Charles’ affair under wraps for the longest time. Bond revealed that Princess Diana hoped to leave after she knew about the affair but it was harder than she expected it to be. He described the late Princess as someone who could be complicated and confusing, but the BBC journalist was reportedly very fond of her personality, as per In Style.

While the late princess knew how to use her name and fame in the right way, many publications wrote against her words. The Guardian‘s Ross Coward referred to Princess Diana as “an ace manipulator of the media,” stating that she skillfully used the media for her personal gain. Despite mixed opinions about her, the world came to know her as “Dynasty Di” in the 1980s, celebrating her extravagant fashion sense, hands-on parenting as a mom, and her remarkable efforts to change perceptions of epidemics such as AIDS and leprosy. Even years after her passing, the world continues to honor Princess Diana as a woman who epitomized strength, grace, and morality. One can only imagine how extraordinary it would be if she were alive today—still encouraging people with her bold and empathetic spirit to live fearlessly and freely.