Shocking Reasons You Could Be Banned from TSA PreCheck — Are You on the List?

Pre-approved passengers can access accelerated security screening lanes at more than 200 airports across the United States, thanks to the well-known TSA PreCheck Trusted Traveler Program (similar to Global Entry, which is better for some visitors). For frequent travelers, TSA PreCheck is revolutionary since it offers advantages including shorter lineups, exemptions for taking off shoes or computers, and an all-around faster airport experience.

However, not all travelers are eligible; even those who are granted permission could subsequently have their status temporarily suspended or withdrawn. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employs strict criteria to decide who is eligible for the program, which is intended to prioritize national security.

There are a number of reasons why TSA PreCheck could be rejected, canceled, or abruptly disappear from your boarding pass. While some deal with criminal charges or security concerns, others are related to eligibility or immigration issues. Here is a thorough analysis of the main grounds for TSA PreCheck status denials and suspensions, along with advice on what to do in such a situation.

Criminal offenses

A criminal offense that disqualifies a person from TSA PreCheck is arguably the most frequent reason for denial or loss of status. The TSA has a list of criminal acts that exclude someone, both permanently and temporarily. You risk having your application rejected or having your current PreCheck status suspended if you have been convicted of specific offenses within the last seven years. If you are wanted or indicted for a disqualifying offense, this is also true.

Among the offenses that permanently disqualify include murder, terrorism, treason, and espionage. Even in the absence of any subsequent criminal charges, participation in a transportation security incident, such as passing a firearm or another prohibited weapon past a TSA checkpoint, can also result in your permanent exclusion from TSA PreCheck.

Incidents involving risks to aviation safety are documented internally by the TSA. Other instances include physically attacking a TSA officer, attempting to circumvent security measures, or interfering with screening processes.

Felonies including the possession or distribution of drugs, extortion, bribery, robbery, identity fraud, unlawful firearm possession, and assault with intent to kill are among the offenses that result in temporary disqualification. TSA may consider you ineligible if you have been convicted of any of these charges within the specified timeframe or if you have been released from jail within the last five years. Even erased or sealed records could occasionally be taken into account while conducting background checks.

Failure to meet eligibility requirements

TSA PreCheck is primarily intended for low-risk passengers. A background check that involves fingerprinting, identification verification, and security threat assessments is conducted on applicants. If you don’t meet the minimum eligibility conditions, your application will be rejected. You must be a citizen, national, or lawful permanent resident of the United States in order to qualify. You must not have any criminal or immigration infractions that would disqualify you, as you may have guessed. Enrollees must also successfully complete all necessary background checks.

Minor errors in your application may cause it to be delayed or rejected. These consist of partial information, addresses that don’t match, or names that don’t match. TSA’s enrollment requirements may also not be met by people who have outstanding court cases, pending charges, or inadequate proof of identity or citizenship.

No-Fly lists and recurrent criminal history vetting

Disqualification or suspension of TSA PreCheck may also follow violations of U.S. immigration law. All applicants must be in the country lawfully and have a clean immigration record in order to be eligible for the program.

Overstaying a visa, giving false information on immigration applications, being involved in deportation or removal procedures, or being refused admission to the United States because of inadmissibility are a few examples of disqualifying immigration concerns. A previous immigration infraction on your record could cause concerns throughout the vetting process, even if you are in good standing.

Not surprisingly, you will not be eligible for TSA PreCheck if you identify as a known or suspected terrorist. The Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB), the No-Fly List, and other national and international watchlists are among the federal terrorism-related databases that TSA regularly compares new applications and current members with.

In addition to being denied PreCheck, people who are flagged during this screening process can also be the target of further security checks, travel bans, or inquiries. In the rare instances that you have been mistakenly added to a watchlist, you have the option to challenge the placement by submitting a redress claim via the DHS Traveler Redress Inquiry Program (TRIP).