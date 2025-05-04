TSA Confirms 5 States Exempt from REAL ID Requirement After May 7 Deadline

The TSA (Transportation Security Administration) has confirmed that some of the states in the US will likely not require the Real ID post May 7, 2025. The ID will now be required to fly domestically and also access federal buildings, and this whole process will take effect on Wednesday.

As per reports, the development of the IDs has been in the works since the 9/11 terrorist incidents took place. Sources state that the government requires an ID to fulfill the stricter federal requirements. Those IDs having a gold star in the upper right corner is a sign of a real ID, and if it is not present, travelers can use 15 alternatives.

Sources also say that not every state in the country is required to obtain a new ID, and among those states, Michigan, Washington, New York, Minnesota, and Vermont can choose an Enhanced Driver’s License (EDL).

The benefit of using EDLs is that they meet the federal requirements and allow people to cross borders with Canada and Mexico, which requires a valid ID for domestic flights, especially as it has sparked panic after a married woman was turned away.

This reflects on the fact that getting a real ID varies from state to state, and those who are applying for the ID should bring supporting documents as proof, which include a birth certificate or passport, a Social Security number, two proofs of state residency, and proof of legal status in the US.”

The Department of Homeland Security states, “State EDLs designated as acceptable border-crossing documents by DHS under WHTI are acceptable for official federal purposes such as boarding a commercial aircraft or entering a federal facility.”

This concept of having a real ID was signed into law in 2005 under the Real ID Act, with a significant motive to strengthen national security concerning the 9/11 attacks, so it would never happen again.

Travelers who don’t have a real ID verified with them have to fill out forms that the agents of TSA agents will approve. As per the TSA, “The TSA officer may ask you to complete an identity verification process, which includes collecting information such as your name and current address to confirm your identity. ”

“If your identity is confirmed, you will be allowed to enter the screening checkpoint, where you may be subject to additional screening.” Travelers who either lack proper identification or refuse to complete the paperwork at security will be turned away from their gate.

Hence, in case people don’t have these, there are a total of 15 forms of acceptable identification as per the TSA that the airport security will accept, including –

State-issued Driver’s License

U.S. passport

U.S. passport card

Border crossing card

U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)

U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents, acceptable photo ID issued by a federally recognized Tribal Nation/Indian Tribe, including Enhanced Tribal Cards (ETCs)

HSPD-12 PIV card

Foreign government-issued passport

Permanent resident card

Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

Transportation worker identification credential

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

Canadian provider’s license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card

U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential

Reports state that the TSA will also accept the IDs that are a year past their expiration date for all forms listed above. The organization also states that children under 18 will not be required to provide ID to travel within the country.