Here’s How to Pack Medications for U.S. Travel in 2025 Under Updated TSA Rules

The TSA has a few rules that passengers must comply with while travelling. Failing to abide by the TSA guidelines when it comes to medication can lead to serious ramifications for a traveller. The TSA has rules in place to adhere to when carrying medications to avoid delays or even jail time.

Passengers should notify the TSA officers present about their bags containing medication. The same does not apply to liquid medicines. Liquid medication, which is 3.4 ounces, can be carried on the flight. The Transportation Security Administration website advises passengers to notify an officer that they are in possession of liquid medication at the screening checkpoint.

There is no limit on the medication that is being carried in pill or solid form. The pills will also have to go through and pass a screening process to be carried on the plane. No rule prohibits passengers from packing their medications in their checked-in bags. But the official website does advise that the medication be carried in the carry-on bags to ensure immediate access.

There is no compulsion or rule by the TSA that dictates the medication to be in a prescription bottle. It is important to keep in mind that different states have different laws regarding the same. It might be a good idea for individuals to read up on the laws about prescription medication they are traveling to.

The standard procedure to screen the medications is to put them through the X-ray machines. However, if a passenger does not want to do that, they can request a visual inspection. Passengers are allowed to carry nitroglycerin tablets and spray are used to treat episodes of angina. This specific type of medication is “permitted and have never been prohibited,” according to the TSA website.

TRAVEL TIP: Always carry a prescription bottle. Last month my wallet was stolen and I had to catch a flight with no ID. TSA wouldn’t accept a photo of my license/passport or my biometrics on file with global entry. But they accepted my prescription bottle as ID and let me through — Joshua (@josharooo) July 18, 2023

It is also important to keep in mind that the TSA allows travellers to carry most prescription and over-the-counter medications. The TSA also allows freezer packs and IV bags to be carried on the plane as long as they don’t exceed the 3.2-ounce limit. It is advised to always carry a prescription that contains your name and your doctor’s name.

A fact for contact lens users to note, your lens saline solution is considered to be a medically necessary liquid. This means that you are permitted to carry larger bottles of the liquid along in your carry-on bags.

A lot of medicines that are considered over the counter might be illegal in other countries. It is advised to research what medications might be prohibited in the country you are flying into before your travel.

Reaching out to the Centers for Disease Control or the State Department might be helpful when it comes to understanding what to keep in mind when traveling internationally.