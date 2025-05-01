TSA May Pull You Aside If You Wear These Common Items

Travelling long distances is itself a stressful thing, and you certainly will not want to make it harder for yourself, getting into some trouble. As per the rules of TSA, Transportation Security Administration, there are some clothes you clearly need to avoid, else you might be pulled aside at the airport for a further check.

Hence, having everything you need is recommended, and not having those that can eventually delay your schedule.

Things run smoothly in an airport, thanks to the airport security, and it certainly has a great deal in uplifting the overall travelling experience of the travelers and it is also evident from a survey, which was conducted in 2024 which stated that 94% of the respondents are of the view that TSA significantly contributes in keeping up the security in the air travel.

To ensure that your travelling experience goes smoothly, airport security might pull you aside for certain reasons and check your baggage and clothing again. However, there’s no need to worry, as several measures already exist that will help you prevent these situations from happening.

Sequins and metal

The first thing to remember while dressing yourself for air travel is not to opt for anything that features sequins or has some metal detailing on it. Even if that particular material has some metallic threading on it, the metal detectors at the airport might restrict you as well. Hence, ensure that in case you need to take these items on your journey, they are packed and should not come as part of your travelling dress.

Tops tied around the waist

People are casually seen tying a hoodie or a sweatshirt around their waist or their neck, which raises a sense of suspicion among security. Hence, passengers are advised not to put up something strange, will eventually get delayed by getting pulled aside.

Belts with metal buckles

Another clothing that the travelers should avoid wearing during air travel is belts with metal buckles, as certainly these comprise metal, and if you try to go through wearing these, the security will ask you to remove them, and eventually lead to your extra time going to waste.

Shoes that are difficult to take off

The @TSA is rolling out a new way to verify your identity and it’s coming to 430 airports nationwide. So, do you have to comply? Reason’s @BessByers puts TSA to the test. pic.twitter.com/5V28iNz6DR — reason (@reason) May 1, 2025

Ensure that the shoes you’re wearing are easily removable so you don’t need to struggle for a full check of your feet (in case that happens), and it will eventually save you time and avoid getting embarrassed as well. Passengers should be able to remove their shoes if the situation arises, and it is also recommended to loosen the shoelaces before the screening happens, just to get rid of the shoes easily.

Hair Accessories

Wearing metal hair grips, especially among women, is a common phenomenon, but for air travel, try avoiding these else you can trigger the security alarms, and eventually put yourself and other passengers into unnecessary delays. As mentioned earlier, you can have these in your bag and use them when you’ve reached the destination.

Hair buns

Having hair buns is usually fine, but try avoiding large buns. This is because, concerning the large blocks of the hair, it gets difficult for the machine, if there’s something inside the bun, hence the TSA staff will ask or even take your bun down, if there’s anything inside.