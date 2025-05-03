Travelers Alarmed as TSA Agent Uses Mysterious Plug-In Device on Phone During Screening

A recent post on Reddit has sparked alarm among travelers after a user shared an unsettling experience involving a TSA agent using a strange device on a passenger’s phone at an airport checkpoint.

The incident reportedly occurred at an airport in San Diego, California, last week. The original poster wrote, “When going through security at San Diego last week, my husband got pulled for a secondary screening. This is perfectly fine and at random, I assume.”

Things took a confusing turn after the initial pat-down. “The strange thing was after being patted down, the agent asked for his cell phone,” the Redditor explained.

Apparently the device is called a Data Diver! pic.twitter.com/WjwyhaWZ4v — DomBOOM (@DominicBOOM1) April 30, 2025

The man didn’t have his phone on him at the time, it was being scanned along with his shoes and other belongings. This appeared to frustrate the TSA agent.

“She became upset and raised her voice and said, ‘Everyone has a cell phone, where is yours?’” the poster wrote. The man pointed out that it was in the bin, and when he retrieved it, the agent plugged it into what resembled a charging cable. “She asked him to retrieve it, then plugged it into what looked like a charger, and asked him to open it. She scrolled a bit, then unplugged it and handed it back.”

According to the Redditor, the couple was left bewildered by the interaction. They later asked TSA agents at two other airports about the procedure, but, “they had no idea” what the couple was referring to.

“He didn’t ask in the moment because she was very gruff and he didn’t want to make a scene or miss our flight,” the user added. “What the heck happened? What was the plug-in thing??”

The story quickly gained attention online. It prompted a wave of responses. One commenter warned, “He needs to do a complete reset of his phone,” while another added, “And he can refuse to unlock the phone.”

Others discussed insights about airport procedures. “If this was an interaction with customs instead of TSA, you can refuse to unlock the phone but you won’t necessarily get it back,” one user noted. “They can’t force you to open it if you’re a US citizen and can’t detain you if you refuse, but they can temporarily confiscate the phone.”

Grateful to the MVD staff who helped me get my Arizona Travel ID. ✈️ Starting May 7, 2025, a regular license won’t get you through TSA. You’ll need a REAL ID or another federally accepted ID to fly. Get yours today: https://t.co/2Q6Q8xqmTJ pic.twitter.com/SdCSpHyuLN — Governor Katie Hobbs (@GovernorHobbs) May 2, 2025

Concerns about security risks were also raised. “Some of the cables could have been infected with spyware that might have transferred to the phone,” one commenter speculated.

However, another user had a more grounded explanation. “Your husband’s electronic devices were randomly selected for additional screening,” they wrote.

They suggested the device wasn’t a charger at all. “The thing you thought was a charger was a wand that holds a swab, which collects sample matter. The swab was inserted, not ‘plugged in’ into a machine which tested the sample’s trace profile to that of known explosive compounds.”

They added that TSA screeners are trained to inspect electronics for signs of tampering and may ask for devices to be opened or examined more closely. “Scrolling through anything personal is strictly prohibited,” they clarified.

Still, the incident has raised questions about transparency and consistency in airport security procedures, especially when passengers don’t know what’s happening or why.