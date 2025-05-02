Yes, You Can Bring a Full Bottle of Water Through TSA—If You Know This Trick

Ever felt so thirsty while waiting for your flight that you wished you had a full bottle of water? American travelers are well aware of the 3-1-1 TSA rule that prevents them from carrying water bottles through airport security checks. However, there’s a loophole, and you can use it to your favor to have your full water container handy inside the airport.

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration also approves of this offbeat workaround, a perfect trick for savvy travelers. However, TSA has warned that a bit of prep is needed for this, and you will also have to be up to date on the 16 verboten items for checked bags, such as the fresh prohibition and the new real ID rule that will be in effect early May.

So what is the trick? It is simple. You just need to freeze the water inside the bottle beforehand.

According to a Mirror U.S. report, a spokesperson from the agency stated, “Frozen liquid items are allowed through the checkpoint as long as they are frozen solid when presented for screening.”

However, this trick also comes with a bit of complications. The spokesperson warned, “If frozen liquid items are partially melted, slushy, or have any liquid at the bottom of the container, they must meet 3-1-1 liquid requirements.”

The 3-1-1 rule enforced by the Transportation Security Administration states travelers are allowed to carry a quarter-sized bag of liquids, gels, creams, pastes, and aerosols in their cabin baggage. However, it will only be allowed through the security checks if each item is only 3.4 ounces (100 ml) or less.

According to TSA guidelines, these liquid items must be a “transparent, secure, tamper-evident bag by the retailer and do not show signs of tampering when presented to TSA for screening, along with receipts demonstrating that they were purchased within the last 48 hours.”

Have you heard about the TSA 3-1-1 rule? 🧴✈️ It means you can bring liquids in your carry-on, but they must be: ✅ 3.4 oz (100ml) or less per container

✅ 1 quart-sized, clear, resealable bag

✅ 1 bag per passenger Keep it simple, pack smart, and breeze through security! pic.twitter.com/8RpvyueZgJ — Duluth Int’l Airport (@DuluthAirport) April 2, 2025

The other liquids, including toiletry items and skincare products such as moisturizers and suntan lotions, have to be carried inside the checked baggage. However, of course, the 3-1-1 regulation also has a few exceptions. The rule can be modified when it comes to breast milk, baby formula, and medications.

It is to be noted that there have been some recent changes made to the Transportation Security Administration after Donald Trump became the 47th President of the United States. His administration fired the heads of the agency and Coast Guard before their terms were up. In addition, the members of a key aviation security advisory group were also laid off.

TSA Administrator David Pekoske, who was originally appointed by Donald Trump during his first term, was also fired. He considered the job “honor of a lifetime” but was laid off without any specific reason. Pekoske was in the middle of his second five-year term after Joe Biden reappointed him.