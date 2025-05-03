Panic at U.S. Airports as REAL ID Deadline Nears—Travelers Without It Face Nightmare TSA Screening

Travelers in the US are having a hard time with the changing rules for TSA screening and the mandatory Real ID requirements. Since the deadline is May 7, everyone is panicking to ensure they have a smooth travel experience.

If someone does not have the Real ID or its suggested alternatives, traveling will be a hassle. They may have to spend a long time in security checks. Besides, some people may even have to cancel their travel plans. The checks are such a nightmare these days that people are being sent back if they don’t comply.

All the guidelines of what can be packed in carry-on and check-in baggage have also confused many people. They have to be very strategic to get through the TSA and ensure they pass the testing of airport security.

The new mandatory ID requirement will be effective from May 7. It expects travelers to carry a Real ID, which can be issued by the DMV. On the other hand, people may carry other alternatives such as passports and driving licenses. This mandatory rule ensures safe travel and encourages people to comply with the changes for proper identification.

To get on a plane this am: 1. Missed my first flight because I got ALMOST to the airport when I realized I didn’t have my ID 2. Showed ID at airline to check my bag. 3. Retinal scan at CLEAR to expedite tsa 4. Facial recognition photo for TSA (last time I threw a fit,… pic.twitter.com/fspQCuKW55 — Dr Mollie James (@molsjames) November 29, 2024

Anyone who may try to trick airport security or expect entry without these identification documents and IDs will have to go through a long checking process. It may not be the most convenient and has all the travelers in panic. They may miss flights and end up risking their vacation plans.

Those who do not have a Real ID will have to fill out verification forms. This is to prove their identity to the officials. Information such as address and name will be needed on the forms. If a person’s identity is confirmed, they will be sent for additional screening.

So, just proving your identity may not let you board the plane but will subject you to more checks. On the flip side, you have a chance to board your flight compared to others who may not be able to prove their identity.

The Countdown is ON! We’re ticking down to May 7 – when REAL ID full enforcement begins. Are YOU ready for it? Check your ID now, and if it’s not a #REALID, it’s time to upgrade. Don’t wait until time runs out. Find out how to get one: https://t.co/1C3ImeUaSP pic.twitter.com/rfd4Nn5iRd — TSA (@TSA) April 15, 2025

So they’ll be asked to leave the gate and give up on their travel plans. So the TSA says that even if you comply and prove your identity, they may not let you board your flight or get a stamp of approval. People are really pressed about these exaggerated checks, and despite them, they may not be able to travel.

For those who do not have Real ID yet, they may carry any of the 15 alternative ones. TSA has released a list to ensure travelers are able to board their flights.

Here are the ID alternatives:

US passport or passport card

Passport by foreign government

Enhanced Driver’s License by state

Transportation worker identification credential

Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

Canadian Driver’s license

U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential

Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card

Border crossing card

HSPD-12 PIV card

Defense ID by the US department

Defense dependent ID

Trusted traveler cards by the DHS (Department of Homeland Security): NEXUS, FAST, SENTRI, or Global Entry)

Photo ID is given by a recognized Tribe or Enhanced Tribal Cards (ETCs)

Employment Authorization Card (I-766) given by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services

If your IDs have expired by any chance, then you may use them for a year. TSA will accept the ones that expired last year. Apart from this, if you have minors traveling with you under 18 years of age, they don’t need to show any photo ID during the check for domestic travel.

However, for international travel, they’ll need their passport.