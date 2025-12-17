“She Owned the Lies” – Candace Owens Alleges Erika Kirk Acknowleged Texts Warning of Charlie Kirk’s Death

For days, the meeting between Erika Kirk and Candace Owens has sparked numerous online conspiracies. However, Candace Owens has now made a shocking revelation. She has claimed that Erika Kirk told her that her late husband and conservative leader Charlie Kirk, just the night before his death, had texted Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet as well as security personnel Dan Flood, that he was going to be killed.

Post her controversial, and what was meant to be a private meeting, Candace Owens said in her podcast, “One of the first things that Erika did was she owned the lies, or rather I guess they would cage it as miscommunications, that were coming from various people at the company.”

During her podcast, Candace said, “It turns out that he like everybody else communicates on Signal. He communicates on Telegram, and that those communications when she heard me say that, they then went and looked and yes what I said was true. Andrew Kolvet received a message the night before and Dan Flood received a message…They clarified that the message that Dan Flood received said, ‘The left is going to kill me.’ So, I can’t confirm that one way or the other. I have to trust them on that because I did not see that concrete message.”

In a rather extensive X post, Candace Owens summed up her meeting with Erika as “extremely productive.” She also revealed in her post that the meeting lasted over 4 hours and that the two should have scheduled it way earlier than they actually did.

Candace Owens continued in her post, “We agreed much more than I had anticipated. Of course, we also disagreed on various points and people as well. Most importantly, we were able to share intel and clarify intent.”

Concluding the post, Candace wrote, “I will of course have a full rundown for you all tomorrow as I am currently exhausted, but I wanted to quickly let you guys know that absolutely nothing was held back and the immediate result was that tensions were thawed.”

Meanwhile, this is what Erika Kirk had to say about her meeting with Candace Owens: “Had a very productive conversation with Candace. More to come from both of us. Looking forward to AmFest this week. Time to get back to work.” Candace Owens and Erika Kirk scheduled a meeting earlier this week.

Both women were involved in a very public feud after Candace Owens was actively sharing conspiracy theories about Charlie Kirk’s assassination on her podcast, which garnered a reaction from Erika Kirk, and not a nice one at that.

In a CBS News interview, Erika Kirk was asked about her opinion of Candace Owens’ big claim that there was a hidden plot behind Charlie Kirk’s assassination. “Stop. That’s it. That’s all I have to say. Stop,” Erika Kirk said in response to the question.

The war of words didn’t just end there. Owens argued, “So, Erika would like me to stop lying, and I would like to honor that. Where am I lying? Because I would like to stop if you can tell me.”

Charlie Kirk, 31, was assassinated at an event at Utah Valley University in September this year. Meanwhile, Tyler Robinson has been accused of killing Charlie Kirk. He was seen smirking during his first court appearance earlier this month.