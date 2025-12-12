Erika Kirk’s Sudden Shift in Expression Over One Name Sparks Debate — Viewers Say She Gave ‘Snake Energy’

Social media users are carefully assessing Erika Kirk‘s expression when Candace Owens’ name is brought up. For those unfamiliar, the political commentator was recently accused of spreading conspiracy theories about Erika’s late husband, Charlie Kirk.

Erika recently sat down with CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, who asked what she wanted to say to Owens. “Stop, that’s it. That’s all I have to say. Stop,” Kirk said, referring to the alleged claims Candace has been making about Charlie’s assassination.



Candace and Charlie Kirk were considered friends as she worked for Turning Point USA, an organization founded by the late MAGA activist. At one point, Owens even described her relationship with Charlie as that of a “brother and sister.”

Although initially, Owens was asking people to remember Charlie for his career and work, she later delved into unfounded claims regarding his assassination. The political pundit even made claims about fraudulent financial activity taking place at Turning Point.



During her interview on CBS, Erika Kirk’s expression quickly shifted when the host mentioned Candace. Sharing the viral clip, one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “The moment the reporter brings up Candace Owens, Erika Kirk’s entire expression shifts instantly. What does her face tell you?”



The commentators had some strong opinions. One user wrote, “The look when someone brings up a name of someone that has tormented you and your family in a public way to the point of gang stalking. Yep. That’s it.”



Another assessed, “As someone who closely studies body language and human behavior, it is my opinion that Erika feels comfortable channeling snake energy when confronted with evidence that conflicts with the narrative she wants told. This is highly unusual behavior for grieving widows, who typically want answers and welcome truth-seekers. This tells me everything Candace has been saying is probably true, and this threatens Erika to the core.”

Okay, so Erika can forgive the man that allegedly murdered Charlie Kirk for the world to see, in less than 2 weeks… But she wants to silence, attack, and condemn anyone asking questions about his death? Yikes. pic.twitter.com/ZSzImQNaP2 — Morgan Ariel (@itsmorganariel) December 10, 2025

“Looks like a flash of discomfort mixed with defensiveness, the kind of expression someone makes when a topic they don’t want to touch suddenly pops up,” a third added.



Another user pointed out, “I have never seen someone showing disinterest in knowing about the circumstances of the death of a loved one than Erika Kirk is doing. Most families ask for autopsies when a family member dies in questionable circumstances but this woman just isn’t interested.”



“Her reaction says everything without a word. That shift tells you the topic touched something deep and very real,” concluded another user.