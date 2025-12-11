Erika Kirk Breaks Silence on Wild Conspiracy Theories About Charlie Kirk’s Death, Including Allegations of Her Involvement

Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, was appointed as the new CEO of Turning Point USA after his tragic death on Sep. 10. The Conservative activist founded the organization in 2012 at 18. TPUSA promotes conservative Christian values at high school and college campuses. As of Sep. 18, 2025, Erika was named its CEO and vowed to make the organisation “the biggest the nation has ever seen.”

As she mourns her beloved husband’s death with her kids, Erika cleared the air around some negative conspiracy theories looming in the tabloids since Charlie’s death. During an appearance on Fox News‘ Outnumbered on Dec. 10, host Harris Faulkner asked her to respond to people demanding information about where Charlie Kirk would be buried.

Charlie Kirk held conservative views about abortion rights, childbirth, marriage, and safety. Several citizens found his views restrictive and absurd. He also made controversial statements about children born out of r–e and gun violence, which created a public backlash.

According to The HuffPost, Erika Kirk explained that her husband’s funeral details were already shared publicly, and that a memorial honoring him will be built at Turning Point USA for the public to visit. However, the exact location of his burial will remain private for security reasons.

The new CEO spoke about the hate and added, “I don’t care what box you’re in. But just know that your words are very powerful and we are human,” she said. “They watched my husband get murdered. I have no idea how I would have reacted if I was there that day. And thank the good Lord that I did not have to see that happen.”

She requested privacy from the public for the sake of their kids and added, “Can I have one thing? Can my babies have one thing?” she said. Erika Kirk added that she didn’t want to worry about someone vandalizing her husband’s grave while their daughter is present.

Furthermore, during the interview, the 37-year-old addressed another viral theory that seems to have caught the public eye. Conservative commentator Candace Owens, who, without evidence, suggested that Israel, the U.S. military, or Turning Point USA itself may have been involved. Erika did not mention Owens directly but dismissed the speculations entirely.

Owens quickly responded to the remarks online, claiming Erika Kirk was referring to her and predicting Erika would eventually mention her by name. Charlie was shot in Utah while he was answering a question while talking to students.

The suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, has been charged with aggravated murder. FBI director Kash Patel and his team have been under scrutiny after the incident, as their credibility has mainly been questioned in handling the case.

Patel recently stated on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” that investigators linked the suspect, Tyler Robinson, to a screwdriver recovered from the rooftop where the fatal shot was fired, based on DNA evidence.

As per Financial Express, apart from being known as Charlie Kirk’s wife, Erika has founded “Everyday Heroes Like You”, a nonprofit supporting overlooked charities, a podcast, and a faith-based clothing line called ‘PROCLAIM.’

She also won the title of Miss Arizona 2012 and was successful even before she met her husband. The couple crossed paths in 2018 in New York City. Kirk popped the question to Erika Frantzve (her maiden name) in 2020 after dating for two years, and they tied the knot in 2021 in Arizona.