“I Talk to Him Every Day” — Erika Kirk Speaks About Late Husband Amid JD Vance Rumors

Erika Kirk, late Republican activist Charlie Kirk’s wife, has revealed that she ‘talks’ to her deceased husband every day. In an interview with Fox News about Charlie’s new book, STOP, in the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life, she opened up about how she stays connected with him even after his untimely demise.

“(I talk to him when I am) getting ready in the morning, when I’m getting ready to go to bed, when I’m just going about my day… I still feel him so much with me.”

Erika added that her children are ‘doing the best you could expect’ after the tragedy.

Reflecting on the impact of Charlie’s assassination on her life, Erika said that she still struggles to cope with the permanent nature of his death.

“And yes, there is some pain and that is deep pain,” she told Hannity, “but the love that Charlie and I had and still have is something that transcends this world and into heaven. And that’s why I still feel so connected to him,” she said

Charlie was assassinated on September 10 while addressing an audience on the campus of Utah Valley University (UVU) in Orem. He was known for his strong right-wing views about topics such as gun violence, COVID, and abortion.

Make tomorrow special.

Just because.

Dress your family up for church as if it’s Christmas. Invite others to join. Bring your Bibles. Go get a reset and renewal by God’s word and get battle ready for the week ahead. And at the end of the night, ask your spouse how you can… — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) November 16, 2025

This forced Erika to take over as the CEO of Turning Point USA, an organization co-founded by her husband. In an emotional statement, days after Charlie’s assassination, she vowed to never let his ‘legacy die’.

Charlie completed the book a month before his death, and it has already garnered a great deal of attention.

Reflecting on his journey as a writer, Erika said that Charlie did not merely write the book. He ‘lived it’. She, however, confessed that she hasn’t read the book in its entirety as she finds the last pages to be too emotional.

Erika shares a strong bond with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. They had personally reached out to her after Charlie’s death. In fact, at a Turning Point USA event, Erika had even said that she finds some similarity between Vance and her husband.

“No one will ever replace my husband. But I do see some similarities of my husband in JD— in Vice President JD Vance. I do. And that’s why I am so blessed to be able to introduce him tonight,” she had said.

Erika, meanwhile, is set to appear on Fox several times this week to promote STOP, in the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life. Given this, one can safely say that she is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that her husband’s strong views are heard loud and clear one last time.