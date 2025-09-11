JD Vance Gets Emotional After Charlie Kirk’s Death – Shares Note About Their Friendship

Vice-President JD Vance wrote a heartfelt tribute to Charlie Kirk after the conservative activist was shot dead at Utah Valley University. Vance described how his friendship with Kirk began in 2017 when Kirk reached out after seeing Vance on television, writing, “That moment of kindness began a friendship that lasted until today.”

Vance highlighted how Kirk shaped his political path, encouraged him to run for the Senate, and connected him with key individuals, including Donald Trump Jr. Vance recalled Kirk’s generosity, saying, “Long before I ever committed… Charlie had me speak to his donors at a TPUSA event… He did it because we were friends, and because he was a good man.”

A while ago, probably in 2017, I appeared on Tucker Carlson’s Fox show to talk about God knows what. Afterwards a name I barely knew sent me a DM on twitter and told me I did a great job. It was Charlie Kirk, and that moment of kindness began a friendship that lasted until today.… — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 11, 2025

Even after Vance was named Trump’s running mate, Kirk remained close, constantly offering guidance and prayers for Vance’s family, frequently calling and texting to check on them.

Vance emphasized Kirk’s influence on his campaign, affirming that many of his best events were organized by Kirk’s group, Turning Point USA. “Charlie was constantly calling and texting, checking on our family and offering guidance and prayers,” Vance shared.

Kirk, 31, was recognized nationwide as a high-profile conservative activist, top podcaster, and an ally of President Donald Trump. As the founder of Turning Point USA, he played a leading role in boosting up the Republican Party’s youth outreach and efforts to increase voter turnout among Trump supporters who previously seldom voted.



Kirk was known for openly debating major issues and for his strong Christian faith, with Vance recalling, “Charlie genuinely believed in and loved Jesus Christ… He was so proud of Erika and the two kids.”

Kirk was hosting a debate organized by Turning Point USA at Utah Valley University when the shooting occurred around 12:20 pm local time. He sat under a white tent, addressing an audience of about 3,000 when, according to eyewitnesses, a single shot rang out.

Kirk recoiled, reaching for his neck as blood began to flow, before collapsing. Panic spread across the audience, with students running for cover as emergency procedures were put into action. “We heard a shot and then there’s a wave of blood come out of his chest, and we all get down,” one student recounted.

Another witness recalled, “It just sounded like an earthquake, and everyone started screaming.” The university quickly went into lockdown and classes were canceled, with students taking active shooter precautions.

Kirk was taken to the hospital but could not be saved. Police declared the shooting a “targeted attack,” with officials saying the shot was fired from a rooftop about 200 yards away from the gathering.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspected shooter, described as wearing all-dark clothing, fleeing the scene, and a large-scale manhunt began. Initially, two people were detained but later released, and the FBI called for public tips and evidence as the investigation proceeded.

Trump is using Charlie Kirk’s death to go after his political enemies and further right-wing lies about “left-wing violence” which will perpetuate more violence. This is the man who posted a video of Joe Biden, hog-tied in the back of a truck, and incited a violent insurrection. pic.twitter.com/G5G0DxHzBT — Melanie D’Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) September 11, 2025

Utah Governor Spencer Cox called the incident a “dark day for our state, it’s a tragic day for our nation,” and described the attack as a “political assassination.” Kirk’s wife Erika and his two children were present at the event but were unhurt.

President Trump posted a tribute to Kirk, calling him “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk” and saying, “He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us.” Vance echoed that sentiment in his note, reflecting on Kirk’s ability to unite people and build the conservative movement.

Say a pray for charlie kirk , a genuinely good guy and a young father pic.twitter.com/NgQ2DbT1cW — Inside the conflict (@Muhamma22474285) September 10, 2025

“So much of the success we’ve had in this administration traces directly to Charlie’s ability to organize and convene,” Vance wrote. Upon learning of the shooting during a West Wing meeting, Vance noted that “God didn’t answer those prayers, and that’s OK. He had other plans.” Vance concluded, “You ran a good race, my friend. We’ve got it from here.”

Besides being tragic, Kirk’s death is also highly significant since it highlights how even the Republicans are not safe in the politically charged and violent atmosphere that America is currently in.