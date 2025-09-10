“I’d Love It in Every Big City!” – JD Vance Doubles Down on Trump’s Military-Style Crime Crackdown

Vice President JD Vance has an opinion on Trump’s recent crackdown. In a friendly interview with MAGA ally Matt Gaetz on One America News, he voiced strong support for expanding President Trump’s aggressive crime crackdown nationwide. He applauded the federal takeover of law enforcement in Washington, D.C., including moves like “Operation Midway Blitz” in Chicago. He suggested cities such as Detroit, Milwaukee, and others could benefit from similar policies.

He supported the administration’s decisions and condemned those who opposed it. Blaming “weak leadership” for allowing “criminals” to overtake city streets, he argued, “Just throw those people in jail and keep them in prison,” he added. “If you just do some common-sense law enforcement, you can give the American people back their streets,” adding, “I would love it if we did this in every big American city.”

As per The Daily Beast, JD Vance believed that current measures, including police federalisation and National Guard deployments, were the ultimate solution to controlling urban crime. While the administration claims crime is down, some observers have noted that National Guard troops in D.C. are now being seen doing basic tasks like picking up trash and doing basic stuff meant to be done by assigned workforces.

Meanwhile, in Chicago, the new operation called “Operation Midway Blitz” focused mainly on targeting “criminal illegal aliens.” These decisions came after Trump threatened to send troops to Chicago after he claimed that his crime crackdown drive was successful. Donald Trump has labelled Chicago a “killing field” and threatened to send National Guard troops unless Governor J.B. Pritzker acts quickly to reduce violence.

DHS is launching Operation Midway Blitz in honor of Katie Abraham who was killed in a drunk driving hit-and-run car wreck caused by criminal illegal alien Julio Cucul-Bol in Illinois. This ICE operation will target the criminal illegal aliens who flocked to Chicago and Illinois…

Reportedly, the state had 573 murders in 2024, compared to 377 for New York City and 268 for Los Angeles. Chicago’s murder rate was about 22 killings per 100,000 people, which is less than New York City and Los Angeles, as per the outlet. Trump claimed that Governor Pritzker was “weak and pathetic” for rejecting the idea of a National Guard presence. He warned, “We’re coming,” unless the governor moves quickly to “straighten it out, FAST.”

ICYMI — @GovPritzker tells Trump to stay out of CHICAGO, and urges the press to stop both-sidesing us into authoritarianism

During the interview, Vance also supported Trump’s controversial idea of using military force against drug cartels. He said that cartel members should be treated like terrorists or enemies of the state. “We are, in fact, in a war against these drug cartels,” he said. “If you’re trying to kill our citizens, we’re going to treat you like a foreign enemy of the United States because that’s exactly what you are.”

Vice President JD Vance: "If you let violent rioters burn great American cities to the ground, then of course we're going to send federal law enforcement in to protect the people."

pic.twitter.com/qmJTYgd33c — America (@america) June 20, 2025

Vance also admitted concerns about due process and civil rights, but said those concerns shouldn’t stop the administration from acting the right way for the betterment of America. Despite these assuring remarks, many people have slammed Trump for spreading misinformation about the crime rates in Washington, D.C.

Yet, Donald Trump and JD Vance recently dined at Joe’s Seafood near the White House, where Trump bragged about how safe D.C. has become under his leadership. His arrival at the popular diner was met with loud boos and cheers from the crowd, as one woman also abused him. However, the 79-year-old remained unbothered as he focused on his supporters and enjoyed a scrumptious meal.

Despite the controversy, JD Vance appears eager to double down on Trump’s crime policies and apply them nationwide. His comments clarify that if the Trump-Vance administration gets a second term, more cities could see federal crackdowns, possible military interventions, and perhaps many more social media feuds and protests.