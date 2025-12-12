Candace Owens Hits Back Hard After Erika Kirk Tells Her to Stop Spreading Conspiracy Theories About Charlie’s Death

Candace Owens has clapped back at Erika Kirk after she accused the right-wing political commentator. This comes after the widow called out Owens while pleading with her to stop spreading lies with her alleged conspiracy theories. Here’s what Owens said in response to the allegations.

Candace Owens is known on the internet for her hot takes. Her opinions have even managed to land her in a legal battle with the French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte. Her most recent hit at the couple came when she claimed that they hired an “assassination squad” to kill her.

Candace Owens reads the top comment from her podcast episode yesterday: “Erika Kirk will forgive someone 1 week later for murdering her husband but won’t forgive someone for not believing the FBI narrative.” The comment had 22k+ likes. pic.twitter.com/yCU8KdYFMV — Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) December 12, 2025

The commentator’s track record dictates that she is fearless, no matter how big the fish is. Erika Kirk has now joined the long list of people who have called Owens out for allegedly spreading lies.

In an interview with CBS News, Charlie Kirk’s widow was asked about her opinion of Owens claiming that there was a hidden plot behind his assassination. “Stop. That’s it. That’s all I have to say. Stop,” she pleaded.

The simple 10-word response was enough for Candace to clap back at the mother of two. “So, Erika would like me to stop lying, and I would like to honor that,” she noted in a video posted to her YouTube channel. Owens claimed that she could abide by Erika’s wish only if she explicitly told her what she had lied about.

“Where am I lying? Because I would like to stop if you can tell me,” she challenged the Turning Point CEO. Candace took the opportunity to point out that Erika must be “going through a lot” and “transitioning” after the tragic events. “Like I wouldn’t want to be in her position,” she added in the video.

Owens then slammed the widow for lacking passion when speaking about her deceased husband. She claimed that Erika was giving “rehearsed” answers and passion was “missing” from all of it. “Normal passion, not like this ChatGPT feeling of well, ‘we all need to unite around the mission,’” she alleged in the same video.

Erika, who is having to deal with her husband’s death and conspiracy theories surrounding it at the same time, has addressed the matter previously in an interview with Fox News. “Come after me. Call me names. I don’t care. Call me what you want,” she bravely challenged conspiracy theorists.

She added that one thing she would not stand for is them going after her Turning Point family. She also accused the conspiracy theorists of exploiting her “family” and earning hundreds and thousands of dollars through every single episode.

Erika Kirk has more anger and contempt for Candace Owens than she does for Tyler Robinson. Why couldn’t she find the time in between her TV appearances to just call Candace and discuss this privately? Bad look.

pic.twitter.com/kqpdEfMbpt — Lori Love (@thereallorilove) December 10, 2025

She justified her feelings by calling it “righteous anger.” The Turning Point CEO then pointed out how unhealthy this kind of behavior was while calling it a “mind virus.”

Erika then spoke about how she has placed her faith in the judicial system. “We have a hell of a team working on this — excuse my French — but this is not OK,” she concluded.