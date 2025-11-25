Candace Owens Claims the Macrons Are Targeting Her With an ‘Assassination Squad’

Candace Owens is being trolled after making a bizarre claim that Emmanuel Macron and his wife hired an “assassination squad” to kill her. The 36-year-old took to X in the middle of the night to write about her rising suspicions. Social media users were quick to call the conspiracy theorist out for her claim.

Owens’ “urgent” post has gained a lot of traction ever since. She alleged that a “high-ranking employee” of the French government told her of the ruse at play. She claimed that the person told her that “the Macrons have executed upon and paid for.”

🚨 URGENT

Two days ago I was contacted by a high-ranking employee of the French Government. After determining this person’s position and proximity to the French couple, I have deemed the information they gave me to be credible enough to share publicly in the event that something… — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 22, 2025

She also went on to allege that “at least one Israeli” was involved in the plan. This isn’t the first time the 36‑year‑old has gone after the Macrons. Emmanuel Macron and his wife were driven to file a defamation lawsuit against her in response to Owens’ claims.

In July, the first couple accused Owens of starting a “year-long campaign of global humiliation” and spreading baseless rumors. While the American commentator has also claimed that her trusted source revealed how Charlie Kirk’s assassin was “trained with the French legion 13th brigade with multi-state involvement.”

On Monday morning, she further added to her theory that the first couple was after her life. In a post on X, she claimed that the Macrons were paying $1.5 million to get her assassinated.

“When everything is said and done, and the public learns that Macron allegedly moved 1.5 million dollars for my assassination, how will the world respond?” she wrote in the post.

Her bizarre claims were met with mixed reactions from social media users. “This is the bats–t crazy town a few million people a day listen to,” David Bahnsen of the National Review said in response to Owens’ claims, which she made on her podcast.

Many others expressed concerns about the 36-year-old’s mental health. “Please be aware you are watching a psychiatric breakdown in real time,” one wrote. A second noted how people close to her “need to get her help.”

Hudson Institute’s Mike Doran did not hold back on the criticism while talking about Owens’ remarks. “Bats–t crazy was two exits back. She just took the off-ramp to Camp Doolally,” he noted.

He then took a jab at the right-wing while claiming that the IAEA needed to intervene in the matter. “We’ve got radioactivity at levels no one’s ever seen,” he concluded.

WATCH: Candace Owens just DOUBLED DOWN on Brigitte Macron being a man in response to getting sued. “You were born a man and you will die a man… That’s the point I’m making.” “I think you’re sick. I think you’re disgusting. And I am fully prepared to take on this battle on… pic.twitter.com/LXiGjuearU — George (@BehizyTweets) July 24, 2025

Owens has repeatedly pushed the false claim that France’s First Lady is a man. The Macrons have blasted the claims by labeling them as “verifiably false and devastating lies.”

The lawsuit filed by the couple in the US refers to the narrative of the podcaster is spreading as a “grotesque narrative,” according to a report by The Guardian. The lawsuit also alleges Owens of “relentless bullying” the Brigitte Macron with the lies she is being accused of spreading.