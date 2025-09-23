Candace Owens Demands Brigitte Macron Take Invasive Exam – Claims French First Lady Is a Man

A right-wing political commentator, Candace Owens, has demanded that the French president’s wife undergo an invasive medical procedure amid speculation that she is a man. Owens is currently fighting a lawsuit by Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron.

Owens is using her free speech to make claims that Brigitte was born as a biological male. She said, “You were born a man and you will die a man. That’s the point I’m making.”

She further added, “I think you’re sick. I think you’re disgusting. And I am fully prepared to take on this battle on behalf of the entire world. On behalf of the entire world, I will see you in court.”

The French couple retaliated against Owens’ allegations and claims, as she has been publicly defaming Brigitte, saying the 72-year-old was born as a man. Owens went on to say, “We’re going to demand Brigitte sit down for an exam with an independent doctor. We’re coming for her medical records.”

She also said, “You don’t get to skip discovery just because you’re a foreign world leader angry about a podcaster’s First Amendment rights.” According to Macron’s lawyer, Tom Clare, the French First Couple is ready to submit scientific and photographic evidence to shut down the claims and rumors.

🚨JUST IN: First lady of France Brigitte Macron to present evidence to US court that she is indeed a biological woman. This follows the massive lawsuit she filed against podcaster Candace Owens for claiming that Macron was a man. pic.twitter.com/pUsoPDD4tD — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) September 18, 2025



Meanwhile, Owens has bet her entire professional reputation for her claims of Brigitte being a male. The Macrons filed a defamation lawsuit in July and are prepared to fight. The parties involved in the defamation haven’t yet appeared in the court. Clare has stated Owens’ claims are upsetting and distracting.

He added, “When your family is under attack, it wears on you.” According to his claim, the family will provide scientific testimony. There are also photos of her when she was pregnant.

Owens has a large following, and her claims are reaching 7 million people on X and 4 million people on YouTube. Her claims have fueled further defamation and conspiracy theories about the First Couple. On the other hand, Owen’s lawyers defend her claims, saying she practices free speech.

WATCH: Candace Owens just DOUBLED DOWN on Brigitte Macron being a man in response to getting sued. “You were born a man and you will die a man… That’s the point I’m making.” “I think you’re sick. I think you’re disgusting. And I am fully prepared to take on this battle on… pic.twitter.com/LXiGjuearU — George (@BehizyTweets) July 24, 2025



The rumors about Brigitte being a male at birth started in 2021 in France because of the far-right magazine Faits et Documents. The magazine claims she was born Jean-Michel Trogneux.

There have also been controversies around their relationship, how the couple met and the huge age gap. Macrons sued Bloggers Natacha Rey and Amandine Roy for defamation after their viral YouTube interview and won in 2024. However, in June, the appeal was overturned, keeping in view their freedom of expression.