Sharon Osbourne Discloses a Suicide Attempt Following Her Husband Ozzy's Affair Revelation

Sharon Osbourne has shared the intimate details of the moment when she discovered her husband Ozzy Osbourne's past infidelity and the devastating aftermath that she went through. In a candid revelation, Sharon disclosed that she had thoughts of suicide following the revelation of her husband's extramarital affair, as detailed by Page Six. She said, “He always, always had groupies and I was so used to that. But when he knows the name of the person, where they live, and where they work ... it is a whole different thing as you are emotionally invested. I took, I don’t know how many pills.”

The reality television personality has daughters Aimee and Kelly, as well as a son Jack, with Ozzy. With her children now all grown, she went on to express that she believes they are capable of looking after themselves, given their maturity. Sharon further added, “So I took an overdose and locked myself in the bedroom. The maid tried to come in to clean the room and saw me.” While the celebrity duo did go their separate ways in 2016, speculations about a divorce never played out. However, as reported by Mirror, Sharon is expressive in her admiration for her 75-year-old husband, particularly as he plans a couple of swansongs in his native Birmingham.

She said, “His voice is still absolutely perfect. And all the time he has been off he still does his singing lessons. Even if you don’t like his music, you can’t not like Ozzy.” In contrast, Ozzy and the mother of three had been married since 1982. Nevertheless, the revelation in May 2016 shook the public, disclosing that the couple was parting ways after 33 years of marriage, with rumors circulating about a four-year affair Ozzy had with a hairstylist. PEOPLE reported in August 2016 that Ozzy had voluntarily entered rehab for sex addiction. Surprisingly, the couple patched things up the subsequent month, marking their renewed commitment by exchanging wedding vows again in Las Vegas on Mother's Day in 2017.

Speaking about this, Ozzy said, “For me, this was actually our real wedding day. This is the one that I will remember. Sharon and I have been through so much, and this honestly feels like a new beginning." He further said, "I made a huge mistake. Without Sharon, I am nothing. I love her. I can honestly say that I have never loved anybody other than my wife.” Several months following the renewal of their vows, Sharon discussed Ozzy's past infidelities and his affair in an interview. Ozzy, too, took a reflective stance on his prior infidelities, expressing remorse and sharing his regrets about the act of cheating.

While the Osbournes managed to navigate through their marital challenges, the ex-co-host of "The Talk" disclosed in 2019 that she faced a tough time with severe depression, leading her to make three suicide attempts. “I was joking about this, but I shouldn’t, talking about my depression, and it’s like, you know, saying, ‘Oh, the first time I tried to kill myself was OK, the second — all right, the third time, oy!’” she said. Moving ahead, in 2022, Sharon and Ozzy marked their 40th wedding anniversary with a delightful staycation at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

