The co-parenting arrangement that Shanna Moakler has with her ex-husband Travis Barker does not sit well with her. Together, the ex-pair have two children: Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18. In addition, Travis still raises Moakler's daughter Atiana De Le Hoya from a prior relationship as his own. The former beauty queen discussed the event with presenter Bunnie XO in a sneak peek footage of the forthcoming Dumb Blonde podcast, which was acquired by Page Six. She called the Kardashian family "disgusting".

As per the outlet, Moakler went on to say, "I removed myself so that they couldn't bond over my children hating me. Go do what you need to do and when you're ready, I will be here loving you unconditionally. And I will be here as your mother, and I will wait. And that's what I did." She added, "When Travis got with Kourtney, there was some parental alienation going on there, where Travis — even when we weren't together — always wanted to be the 'super dad'. I'm the best parent. I'm the this and that,' and I'm like 'Bro, you win.' Like you're the winner here. You have all the money and you have all this. You're the winner."

Then she said of her kids, "I think there was a lot of glitter and fame and they watched them on TV and now their dad is dating one and they're going to be on the show. And I think they got caught up in that, which young kids would do. They’re buying them Prada, and they’re buying them gifts, and they’re going to these events and they’re meeting Kanye and, you know, all this big stuff."

In 2004, Shanna and Travis tied the knot. Despite their co-starring role in the reality series Meet The Barkers, they broke up in 2008. She continued, "I’m tired of people s***ting on me. There are people that don’t like that family, don’t watch their f**king show and don’t give a f**k what Kim (Kardashian) is doing with her a**." She concluded, "I can’t give them that. I don’t have that. I don’t have access to that. I don’t have the money to do that. I can’t buy you guys Prada every other week and stuff. I don’t. I can’t do it. My house isn’t a mansion like, Travis’. I don’t have a movie theater. I don’t have golf carts for you kids to drive."

Shanna startled fans in April last year when she called Kourtney Kardashian's relationship with Travis "so f***ing weird" and harshly criticized the Kardashian star for sharing pictures of her children online. Eagle-eyed Instagram users saw that Shanna's two kids, Travis and Sophia, had stopped following her shortly after her tirade on Miss Understood. Alabama and Landon both posted heartfelt birthday wishes for their stepmother, Kourtney, in the same month.

