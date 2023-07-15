Jennifer Lopez Shares Tips for a Make-Up-Free Instant Beach Glow in New Video: “Natural Beauty Queen”

JLo continues to shine. In a recent Instagram Reel, Jennifer Lopez revealed the tricks to her simple summer beauty technique while creating a quick bronzed look with two of her JLo Beauty products. “I’m stunting a makeup-free @JLoBeauty glow for the Hamptons,” the Let’s Get Loud singer, 53, captioned the video, in which she's seen speaking to the camera in her opulent bathroom while donning a cropped black turtleneck.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Petit - Handout/A.M.P.A.S.

“I’m running late, I just got out of the shower,” Lopez says in the video, as she runs her fingers over her wet hair while her song Ain't Your Mama plays in the background. Lopez was a guest at the star-studded Michael Rubin's Hamptons white party on Monday, per PageSix.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

The Marry Me actress continues by applying her JLo Beauty 'That Big Screen SPF 30 sunscreen moisturizer' ($54), saying that she “wanted to show you how you can get an instant glow [and] look like you just came from the beach.” Lopez holds up the 'That Star Filter complexion booster' ($39), which comes in pink champagne, rose gold, and rich bronze hues, before applying it to her face and rubbing it in to give herself an “instant bronzey glow.”

She pulled back her wet strands and put them into a messy hair bun, and then exclaimed, “Ready to go. And there it is. You’re welcome!” Some fans questioned whether Lopez was truly "makeup-free" in the video, despite several followers praising the technique. “My glowing natural beauty queen I love you,” said a fan, praising her look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

“That’s not makeup free, JLo…” one fan wrote, adding, “You have your browse [sic] set, the bridge of ur nose outlined n’ some sort of foundation. Right?” An Instagram user questioned, “Filters?” while a third chimed in, “Make a video without filters Please.”

Jennifer's latest Instagram video comes just two days after the Ain't Your Mama singer was photographed spending time in the Hamptons for the Fourth of July vacation, per Hollywood Life. The style icon wore a white tank top, an unbuttoned white shirt, and a pair of denim Daisy Dukes shorts while lounging outside.

J.Lo completed the look with a pair of white sneakers, a pair of big sunglasses, and some gold hoops. Along with stepdaughter Violet, she was joined at the event by her 50-year-old husband Ben Affleck.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨Diana✨ (@jlosgolden)

Aside from her skincare video, J.Lo most recently shared a carousel of swimsuit photographs on Instagram on July 5. Lopez wore a one-piece coral bikini with front cut-outs and a low-cut back. Jennifer accessorized her poolside look with huge sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and a gold nameplate necklace. “Hope everyone had a great holiday weekend filled with love, family, friends, and fun,” she captioned the photos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bennifer💚 (@bennifer_02)

