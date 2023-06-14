Shakira Is Allegedly 'Being Difficult' and Not Letting Her Kids Attend Ex Gerard Pique’s Brother’s Wedding

Shakira and Gerard Piqué ended their long-term relationship in June 2022 after being together for almost twelve years, and recent reports suggest the tension between the two continues to stay high. According to Hola, the Chantaje singer is refusing to allow her two sons to attend Piqué's brother Marc Piqué's wedding on June 24 in Barcelona. Although it is an excellent opportunity for the boys to mingle with their cousins and extended family, Shakira is making sure that they never get to meet her ex's new girlfriend Clara Chía.

Shakira and Piqué share two sons, Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8. In April 2023 the Hips don't Lie songstress shifted her base from Barcelona to Miami in a bid to start afresh with her kids, however, the latest developments seem to suggest that this might come with a lot of challenges.

The former Spanish footballer is planning on introducing his girlfriend Chía to the whole Piqué family at his brother's nuptials, according to Hola. Chía is already on good terms with María Valls, Gerard’s future sister-in-law and they have reportedly hit it off on common interests which have apparently brought them close. However, Shakira has already arranged to spend time with the kids during the said wedding period.

TV host Lorena Vázquez from Y ahora, Sonsoles alleges that things are turning "ugly" between the former couple, “Things are very ugly,” revealed Vázquez, who also claimed that Gerard Piqué and his family are very upset with Shakira over her stubbornness.

According to Page Six, Piqué and Chía were already together since 2021, before news of Shakira and Piqué's split broke. Eagle-eyed fans spotted Chía in the former footballer's Zoom interview he did from home back in 2021. Shakira was devasted to know that Chía had shared space with her ex in her home while she was away on tour along with her children. An insider revealed, “She was devastated to learn that this woman clearly felt at home in the house they shared with their children. They were very much still together at that time. It’s devastating for her to learn that this affair had been going on for a lot longer than she imagined." This was one of the main reasons for the couple to split in 2022, and Shakira describe the ordeal as an “incredibly difficult” phase of her life.

In an exclusive interview with Elle in October 2022, Shakira said, “It’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation. And so it’s been tough not only for me but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult." Shakira alleged that she sacrificed her career for Piqué. "One of the two had to make that effort and that sacrifice. And I did it. I put my career in second gear, and I came to Spain to support him so he could play soccer and win titles. And it was a sacrifice of love," she said. The former couple announced their split in a joint statement issued in June 2022.