Shakira Relocates to Luxurious $19.6 Million Miami Mansion With Her Kids After Split From Gerard Piqué

Shakira has bid adieu to her Barcelona home and started a fresh chapter in a luxurious $19.6 million Miami mansion with her kids after the controversial split from former football player husband, Gerard Piqué. Marca reports that the Colombian singer's sudden residential move to the United States may have been due to the fact that she was evicted from her Barcelona house after she received a letter on March 13 urging her to leave the prime property before April 30.

The Barcelona estate is registered under the name of BCN TWO&TWO SL, a company whose administrator is Joan Piqué, Gerard's father. Although Shakira had until April 30, the Te Felicito singer decided to take advantage of the Easter weekend to permanently shift her base to Miami. The white minimalist mansion is spread across two floors over 750 square meters. It features a private dock and stunning ocean views.

Shakira’s Miami Beach House

See more photos and how much this dream house cost:http://t.co/bHI6yzNb0u pic.twitter.com/g7v3HwegDF — Mansion Homes™ (@MansionHome) January 24, 2015

The Miami estate was originally built in 1951, and Shakira reportedly bought the mansion in 2001 for an estimated €2.5million, according to The Sun. The property was up for sale in 2018 for an estimated €9.4 million. But the sales listing was removed in August 2021, suggesting Shakira, who has relatives and close friends in Miami, has moved back into the home with her two sons after leaving Barcelona. The six-bedroom mansion stands in a gated community located just minutes from the famous Venetian Islands and Indian Creek, and it features seven bathrooms with two sinks and a massive bathtub, a spacious kitchen, manicured gardens, a home theatre and a private gym.

The Hips Don't Lie singer shared the life update with an emotional post on Instagram. She wrote: "I settled in Barcelona to give my children a stability, the same we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea. Today we start a new chapter in the pursuit of their happiness."

She then acknowledged and thanked a bunch of people: "Thank you to everyone who surfed alongside me so many waves there in Barcelona, the city where I learned that friendship is certainly longer than love. Thank you to everyone who has been there to cheer me up, dried my tears, inspired me and made me grow. Thank you to my Spanish audience who have always wrapped me in their love and loyalty. For you just a see you later and as my father said so many times, see you around the curves!"

As her sons Sasha, 8, and Milan, 10, have already started school in Florida on April 11. Shakira has requested through her Instagram handle that fans and the media respect their privacy as they settle into their new lives in Miami.

Sending a note to the media, she wrote, "Dear friends, journalists and media. As they begin a new phase in their lives, I urge the media on behalf of my children to please respect their right to privacy. I trust that journalists and photographers are sensitive to the situation facing Milan and Sasha and can behave in the most humane way possible with them, given that this is the health and physical and emotional integrity of two under 8 and 10 years of just wishing they could go out on the street, and attend school feeling safe and having the peace of mind not being chased or subjected to constant surveillance of cameras."