Secret Service Investigates ‘80s Star John Schneider's Comment About Public Hanging of Joe Biden

In a surprising turn of events, the U.S. Secret Service has reportedly launched an investigation into '80s icon John Schneider after he openly advocated for the public hanging of President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. The investigation is in its preliminary stage, with sources close to the matter confirming the probe, as reported by Deadline.

Schneider, renowned for his role as Bo Duke in The Dukes of Hazzard, made the controversial statement in a now-deleted tweet, addressing President Biden directly: "Mr. President, I believe you are guilty of treason and should be publicly hung. Your son too. Your response is..? Sincerely, John Schneider." The audacious post came on the heels of Schneider's appearance on The Masked Singer, adding a layer of unexpected drama to the actor's recent successes. Although the Secret Service and the White House have not officially commented on the matter, it is reported that they are taking the issue seriously, considering it falls under the legal definition of a threat against the President and his immediate family. The law specifically prohibits knowing and willful threats of bodily harm against the President, Vice President, and their family members.

Schneider, a staunch supporter of the MAGA movement, quickly backtracked on his statement, claiming that his tweet was misconstrued. In a statement to Deadline, he expressed frustration with the media's portrayal of his words: "Seriously, folks? This is my final comment on this. I neither said nor implied any such thing. Despite headlines claiming otherwise, in my post, I did not call for an act of violence or threaten a U.S. president, as many other celebrities have done in the past."

The actor continued to defend his position, stating, "It's my position, which I am entitled to have, that some of our nation's leaders in Washington have lost their way, and corruption runs rampant, both on our nation’s borders and abroad." Schneider emphasized the need for transparency and accountability for the constitutional republic to survive, asserting that there was no implied threat in his initial statement. As the Secret Service delves into the investigation, law enforcement examines all threats against protectees, per Mediaite.

The incident adds to the ongoing political divisions within the country, with Schneider's controversial remarks aligning with a broader trend of conservative support for inquiries into President Biden's actions. The Republicans investigated Biden and his son Hunter's business dealings in the hope of finding reasons for impeachment, as per HNGN. Despite Schneider's attempts to clarify his intentions and retract the contentious post, the Secret Service has confirmed awareness of his comments. Amid recent successes and personal challenges, the actor finds himself entangled in the repercussions of his statements within an already politically charged Hollywood landscape.

