Second Lady Usha Vance Breaks Her Silence—The Heartbreaking Truth Behind Her Sudden MAGA Spotlight

Usha Vance knows she’s not blonde and is accustomed to criticism. All bets were off as soon as it was revealed that her husband, JD Vance, had been selected by Donald J. Trump to be his running partner in the 2024 US presidential election! Nick Fuentes, a live streamer who is well-known for supporting white supremacist views, went so far as to openly ask (via Right Wing Watch), “What kind of man marries somebody named Usha?”

Thankfully, Usha has mastered the art of accepting everything. Usha told “Fox & Friends” co-host Ainsley Earhardt, “I’ve gotten kind of accustomed to it and grown a bit of a thick skin,” in response to a question about how she was adjusting to the bad press.

JD Vance deserves this right now. He and his wife Usha worked their tails off for Trump, sometimes doing up to 2-4 rallies daily while dealing with the fake news. pic.twitter.com/3OONl6shbF — George (@BehizyTweets) November 6, 2024

However, Usha simply laughed it off when asked in an interview with The Free Press how the second lady is succeeding in MAGA land without the vivid blond hair, excessively botoxed skin, and form-fitting dresses that flaunt the leggiest looks that celebrities like Kimberly Guilfoyle and Lara Trump are known for.

“I’m laughing because it would be really hard for me to be blonde,” she explained about her natural dark hair with streaks of silvering sprouting through. “That color would look totally absurd,” she declared. All jokes aside, however, Usha’s admission did have a hint of sadness to it.

It’s no secret that Usha Vance has changed significantly. She even outdid first lady Melania Trump in terms of style at her husband’s inauguration as vice president in January 2025, making a big impression. Even yet, it’s obvious that she doesn’t exactly have a MAGA-fied style.

“The day before JD was selected — I did not know he was going to be selected — I was working as a lawyer, and I had the wardrobe of a person with three children who likes to do things outdoors, who has a dog, who doesn’t like things to be too precious,” she explained during an interview with The Free Press. “And then, a switch flipped, and it’s not like it came with a whole new wardrobe and stylist and everything.”

The second lady, however, insists that she gets along just well. “For what it’s worth, my reception into this world — and I’m not from a particularly wealthy background, not from a very fashion-oriented background personally or professionally — has been really positive,” she told The Free Press. “People don’t seem to care all that much what I look like.”

Read “JD Vance’s Wife Usha’s Sad Admission About Her MAGA Fame” on SmartNews: https://t.co/0Dk3vSn4PF — William Keith (@WilliamKei24551) May 6, 2025

It should be mentioned, though, that JD Vance isn’t exactly amenable to criticism of his wife, whether it be physical or otherwise.

“Look, my attitude to these people attacking my wife is, she’s beautiful, she’s smart. What kind of man marries Usha? A very smart man and a very lucky man, importantly,” the then-vice presidential hopeful said during an interview with ABC News. “And my view is, look, if these guys want to attack me or attack my views, my policy views, my personality, come after me. But don’t attack my wife. She’s out of your league.”