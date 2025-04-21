Why JD Vance’s Wife Usha Vance Left Her Classmates Puzzled—And What They’re Saying Now

JD Vance’s wife Usha Vance has a reputation of being a secretive person and despite being the subject of many rumors, this has apparently been her characteristic since she was in college. While she might be someone who does not like revealing much about herself, the kind of speculations that have surrounded her at different times makes it seem like she is not that good at keeping secrets.

For instance, one such scandalous claim about Usha Vance was heard right after JD Vance was announced to be Donald Trump’s running mate. It was speculated that Usha was apparently a supporter of Hillary Clinton and the claim might not be completely baseless as JD Vance himself was not a supporter of Trump ahead of Trump’s first term as the American President.

This speculation soon brought forth a massive discussion about Usha’s political standpoint. In this regard, Usha’s friends revealed to Daily Mail that they have never been able to properly determine what she believed when it came to political ideologies. Besides keeping her political beliefs a mystery , Usha also apparently did not show strong emotions to her friends as one of her classmates told The Cut.

They said, “She didn’t seem to have strong emotions. … It didn’t seem like things got to her that much, and she was never very vulnerable. I kind of wonder if she’s a sociopath.” However, such behavior on Usha’s part might have stemmed from the fact that she was not comfortable being herself in front of everyone and only opened up with those closest to her.

Despite guarding her personality and beliefs so well, back in 2006, Usha was profiled in Yale Rumpus’ Most Beautiful People issue. From the information provided there, it was clear that while she might not have a very strong political ideology, she was anyway a person who was more left-leaning.

It was re-published by Yale News in October 2024 and regarding Usha’s political standpoint, it said, “In the past, most of her liaisons have been tall, handsome, and conservative (though she herself is of the left-ish political persuasion).” However, her current position, it does seem like her political views have undergone some serious changes.

The same can be said about her husband as well and one of JD Vance’s friends, who also happened to be his campaign staff, told Daily Mail, “As has been well documented, JD became a full supporter of President Trump over time. Usha has had a similar shift in views.” Another friend of Usha’s family also said that the couple was on the same page regarding their political beliefs, adding, “There is no daylight between the two of them on the politics of the day.”

Therefore, while Usha Vance definitely maintains an air of mystery around her political views and personal life, it is not exactly like she is hiding them. Given the amount of information that is available, it is not very difficult to figure out what Usha Vance believes in and stands for.