Usha Vance Channels Cultural Elegance During Visit to India’s Akshardham Temple With Husband JD and Kids

Usha Vance had a great opportunity to embrace her Indian connection when she visited the Akshardham Temple in New Delhi. On Monday, the Second Lady arrived in the capital alongside her Vice President husband, JD Vance, and their three kids. Needless to say, their visit was extremely significant, both politically and personally. Particularly, for Usha, it was a chance to embrace her culture and tradition, and she didn’t miss out on the opportunity.

When she accompanied JD for the Akshardham Temple visit, Usha dressed up for the occasion. She donned a red dress from a self-titled brand created by London-based Indian fashion designer Saloni Lodha. According to the brand, Mrs. Vance’s Fleur-F Silk Dress “draws inspiration from traditional Asian silhouettes.” Although it wasn’t technically Indian wear, the Asian touch made the ensemble way more special. Her red dress features a mandarin-style collar, a cinched waist, and a column-style skirt, all elevated with sharp lines and minimal detailing. To complete her overall look, the Second Lady opted for a simple white blazer and a pair of golden sandals.

A beautiful moment as JD Vance and Usha Vance explore Akshardham Temple in #Delhi with their children. Usha’s journey as the first Asian-American Second Lady is making history.#JDVanceInIndia pic.twitter.com/QOZ91AENhR — Reema (@Reema2493) April 21, 2025

JD Vance complemented his wife in his signature formal wear, comprising of a dark blazer layered over a white shirt and a pair of light-colored trousers. Their three children were all in traditional wear. The two sons, Ewan and Vivek, donned ethnic kurta pajamas, while the youngest, Mirabel, wore an Anarkali suit. All of them posed while wearing traditional flower garlands, making their temple visit even more significant.

For Usha, who boasts ancestral roots in Vadluru village of West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh, it was a memorable moment overall just to be present there with her family. She is the daughter of Indian immigrants. Usha Chilukuri Vance was born to Radhakrishna and Lakshmi, who immigrated to the United States in the 1980s. Although she was raised in an upper-middle-class neighborhood in San Diego, she continued to embrace her Indian connection from time to time.

Notably, this connection also subjected Usha to various racist comments. Some even questioned her husband for seemingly backing people with a xenophobic past.

🚨 US Vice President JD Vance’s India visit schedule include visits to Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra. pic.twitter.com/XjHSSbXjD8 — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) April 20, 2025

Meanwhile, for JD Vance, it was also a significant moment. It was his first official India visit as the Vice President, and he traveled to discuss trade, tariffs, and cultural explorations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Vance family’s four-day itinerary also includes Jaipur, where they will visit notable attractions like Ajmer Fort, Jantar Mantar, Hawa Mahal, City Palace, and more.

On day 3, JD and family will travel to Agra, with a highly-anticipated Taj Mahal visit awaiting. On April 24, the Vice President will return to the U.S. with his family after an eventful India trip.

The Vance family’s Indian trip came after they visited Vatican City to attend the mass on Good Friday at St. Peter’s Basilica.