Netizens Left Baffled by What Donald Trump Hung Outside the Oval Office!

When it comes to making people baffled, only a few can beat Donald Trump in that race. At present, it has become an everyday scene when the US President says or does something controversial. His latest work on that note includes a photo being hung by him outside the Oval Office. Even for Trump, it seems to be a rare choice of decor for the White House, and hence, it has gone viral since it caught social media’s attention.

Donald Trump met the Indian President, Narendra Modi, at the Washington DC residence on Thursday (13 February). Photographers didn’t leave any stones unturned by capturing their every pose at the Resolute Desk.

New era of friendship.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Donald Trump for the 8th time.

However, in the background, the door to the coveted Oval Office was left open, which eventually allowed people to see that particular framed photo hanging on the wall. People would expect that photo to be any art or a photo of him with his wife, Melania Trump, on the inauguration day. Instead, there was his infamous mugshot surrounded by a golden frame, greeting people as they walked in.

It doesn’t even end here, as it seems to be a New York Post front-page story about it. It is said that he was a fan of New York Post back in the 80s when the outlet would frequently publish photos of him. A mugshot might be a great source of shame for many, but Donald Trump, of course, used it quite a lot during the present campaign and has converted it into a symbol of defiance. At least, it is the view that his supporters present.

Even merchandise was also being sold with it to help fund his election campaign last year. The picture is said to have been captured in 2023; it was released last year amid the convictions against Trump for falsifying business records over a hush money payment, which has been made to Stormy Daniels, an adult star, in his previous campaign.

Present images suggest that Donald Trump is actually pretty good with mugshots, following his being sentenced to a penalty a few days before he was sworn into office. So, while he is the first convicted felon President of the United States, he has not been ordered to do any time in prison.

With him regaining his power as the President of the country, much of the whole country is divided, and it is even evident from his mugshot went viral. Some people on social media have called him the ‘hardest guy’ as others simply said: “Wild times.” Another person on X said, “As much as I don’t like this man, that shit is fire, can’t even lie.” And – “He’s always had poor taste. Not surprised,” – stated another person.