President Donald Trump needs no introduction at this point! Known for his blunt verbal jabs, controversial remarks, and radical government policies, the 47th President of the United States has always ensured he gets his way. However, as they say, luck isn’t always on one’s side—Trump recently experienced his own public verbal slip moment and proved the theory right.

According to reports, while speaking to reporters, the President mistakenly referred to the social media platform TikTok as Tic Tac—the brand of breath mints—twice in quick succession. The blunder was widely ridiculed online. For some, though, it brought back memories of Trump’s mention of Tic Tacs in 2005.

During the 2016 election cycle, Trump’s infamous 2005 Access Hollywood hot-mic remarks resurfaced. In the leaked recording, he told the show’s then-host, Billy Bush, that he needed Tic Tacs before greeting Days of Our Lives actor Arianne Zucker. “I better use some Tic Tacs, just in case I start kissing her,” he said. Shocked? Well, that’s just Trump being Trump.

In the same audio, reports suggest that Trump boasted that his celebrity status allowed him to behave inappropriately toward women, making objectifying remarks that sparked widespread outrage. Fast forward to 2025, and his latest Tic Tac slip has given critics and social media users the perfect opportunity to remind the world of that moment.

Within minutes of his verbal slip-up, X ( formerly Twitter) was flooded with reactions, memes, and resurfaced clips of the Access Hollywood tape. “Donald Trump calling anyone ‘stupid people’ is mighty rich. Bro was calling TikTok’ Tic Tac’—and we all know why it’s on his mind,” one user wrote, referencing Trump’s recent comments about intelligence. Another joked, “Tic Tacs—always on his mind. Some habits die hard, I guess.”

Trump: I think Tic Tac… Some of the great people I did interviews were a part of it. pic.twitter.com/bASVhX5iwl — Acyn (@Acyn) February 13, 2025

Similarly, Donald Trump addressed the topic of gender identity, claiming that the United States will aim to recognize only two genders—male and female. In his speech, he was adamant with his stance on the issue, referencing past decisions to expel transgender individuals from the military and elementary schools.

The policy also sparked a lot of mixed reviews, with some thanking the president for bringing back normalcy and others ridiculing him. In his inaugural address, he also outlined key issues his administration intended to tackle, including actions on deportations, energy policies, tariffs, and economic reforms, which he immediately started working on after he returned to power.

A confused Trump refers to TikTok as “Tic-Tac” twice in a row pic.twitter.com/xg0JfUAMWh — FactPost (@factpostnews) February 13, 2025

Trump also talked about plans to declare a “national emergency at our southern border,” with measures aimed at halting immigration and deporting “criminal immigrants.” Additionally, he emphasized his administration’s commitment to revitalizing the economy and addressing other pressing national concerns.

A populist approach, direct communication, and a focus on personal branding characterize Donald Trump’s unorthodox governance. His populist appeal, media dominance, and executive power are here to stay in 2025. In the case mentioned above, Trump’s words—whether intentional or not—have kept him at the center of controversy, proving that the past never truly stays in the past.